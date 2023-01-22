Sports

Premier League 2022-23: Newcastle extend unbeaten record; West Ham win

Written by V Shashank Jan 22, 2023, 02:52 pm 3 min read

West Ham scored twice in the first half against Everton (Source: Twitter/@WestHam)

Crystal Palace held high-flying Newcastle United to a 0-0 draw in a crucial Premier League 2022-23 fixture. Newcastle missed plenty of chances to drop valuable points in the match. Regardless, the Magpies have now scripted a club record of going 15 matches unbeaten in the top flight. Meanwhile, Jarrod Bowen scored a first-half brace as West Ham overcame Everton 2-0. Here's more.

Palace hold Newcastle 0-0

Newcastle dictated the play till half-time, with Joelinton's three efforts being saved by rival goalkeeper Guaita. Callum Wilson and substitute Alexander Isak had their headers denied to keep the score intact at Selhurst Park. The Eagles' only shot on target came pretty late, with Jean-Philippe Mateta's drive being pushed over the bar. Palace, however, frustrated Newcastle to pocket a point from this match.

Newcastle attain these records

As per Opta, Newcastle are unbeaten in their last 15 Premier League games (W9 D6), which is now their longest-ever unbeaten run in top-flight history. Newcastle haven't conceded a first-half goal in any of their last 16 PL matches. It's the longest such run by a team since Liverpool between January and April 2002 (also 16).

Interesting numbers from the Palace-Newcastle match

As per Opta, Crystal Palace and Newcastle had a combined 64 shots without scoring across their two meetings in this season's PL. It's the most in a fixture in a single season without a goal on record (since 2003-04). As per Squawka, Newcastle United have now kept more clean sheets in Premier League 2022-23 (12) than they have conceded goals (11).

West Ham beat Everton 2-0

In what was a tense first half, Bowen put the Hammers up ahead after VAR cleared his close-range effort. He doubled the lead minutes later with a left-footed finish off Michail Antonio's cross. Alex Lwobi was close to pulling one back but found the woodwork. Post-half-time, the Toffees hardly offered any threat in the attacking third to concede another drubbing.

Contrasting records for Everton, West Ham

As per Squawka, Everton have now collected only 15 points from 20 games in the Premier League this season. It's the fewest points they've won after this amount of games in their history. West Ham picked their first PL win since October, ending a seven-game winless run (D1 L6).

Incredible Bowen inks these numbers

As per Opta, Bowen has scored 25 goals for West Ham United in the Premier League, with 21 of those being scored at the London Stadium (84%). Among players with 20+ goals in the competition, only Georginio Wijnaldum (85%) has scored a higher share of his goals in home matches. Meanwhile, the 26-year-old has netted four goals in PL 2022-23.

A look at the Premier League standings

Arsenal are comfortably on top of the pile with 47 points. Newcastle (39) are third-placed (W10 D9 L1), while West Ham (18) occupy the 15th spot. Crystal Palace are currently placed 12th with 24 points. Meanwhile, Everton (15) are facing relegation as they occupy the 19th position (W3 D6 L11).