Australian Open 2023, Sania Mirza loses in women's doubles: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jan 22, 2023, 01:55 pm 2 min read

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza and her women's doubles partner Anna Danilina have crashed out in the second round of the 2023 Australian Open. Sania and Anna lost in the second round versus Alison Van Uytvanck and Anhelina Kalinina (4-6, 6-4, 2-6). Earlier in the first round, Sania/Anna had beaten Bernarda Pera and Dalma Galfi 6-2, 7-5 to advance further. Here's more.

Key match stats

Sania and Anna served one ace compared to their opponent's two, besides also committing three double faults. Alison and Anhelina had 67% and 50% wins on the first and second serves respectively. Alison and Anhelina converted 5/11 break points compared to Sania/Anna's 3/11.

Sania's women's doubles journey comes to an end

Sania's loss means she now has a 23-14 win-loss record in women's doubles at the Australian Open. Her best result came in 2016 when she won the crown alongside the legendary Martina Hingis. Since winning the AO 2016, Sania's best result came in 2017 (3rd round). Overall at Grand Slams, Sania enjoys a 104-52 win-less record in women's doubles.

Sania in mixed doubles 2nd round

Indian mixed doubles duo Sania and Rohan Bopanna sailed into the second round on Saturday. Sania and Bopanna ousted Jaimee Fourlis and Luke Saville to progress further. Sania-Bopanna won the contest 7-5, 6-3. Notably, Sania's last mixed doubles appearance at Grand Slams came at 2022 Wimbledon alongside Mate Pavic as the pair reached the quarters.

Sania to retire post AO 2023

36-year-old Sania will retire from professional tennis post the 2023 Australian Open. Sania, a former world number one in women's doubles, took to social media to pen down a heartfelt message confirming the same. Before that, Sania had stated that she plans to retire at the upcoming WTA 1000 event in Dubai in February.