Soonwoo Kwon wins Adelaide International 2, lifts second title: Stats

Jan 14, 2023

South Korean qualifier Soonwoo Kwon beat Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain to lift the men's singles title at the Adelaide International 2 on Saturday. The 25-year-old beat fourth-seeded Agut 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(4) to win the ATP 250 event. Notably, Kwon has won only his second ATP title and first since October 2021. We look at the key stats.

Key stats from the match

Kwon fired 11 aces to Agut's five. Both conceded two double faults. Kwon managed 79% and 53% wins on his first and second serves, respectively. He won a tiebreaker and also converted three of his seven break points. Kwon collected a total of 103 points, including 65 from serves.

Kwon unlocked this distinguishable feat

Earlier, Kwon became the first lucky loser to reach the final in Adelaide's tournament history, with six editions of the event played since 2020.

Only second ATP honor

World number 84, Kwon, claimed his second ATP title. His maiden honor came at the 2021 Astana Open. He beat Australian James Duckworth in the final 7-6(6), 6-3. Notably, Kwon became the first South Korean player to win a title at ATP Tour level since Lee Hyung-taik in the 2003 Sydney tournament. The win saw him make the Top 60 debut in ATP Rankings.

Kwon's journey in the tournament

Kwon beat Tomas Machac in the qualifier. He beat him again, this time in straight sets 6-4, 6-4 in R32. In R16, Kwon stunned the second seed, Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain 3-6, 6-4, 6-4. He bested Sweden's Mikael Ymer 6-1, 6-2 in the quarter-finals, before prevailing in three sets against Briton Jack Draper. He trumped Agut to claim the honor.