2022 ATP Finals: Statistical analysis of the finalists

Nov 20, 2022

Serbian men's singles tennis legend Novak Djokovic will be facing Casper Ruud in the final of the 2022 ATP Finals later tonight. Djokovic topped the proceedings in the Green Group, winning all three matches. He then beat Taylor Fritz in the semis. Meanwhile, Ruud won his first two matches in Red Group before losing to Rafael Nadal. He overcame Andrey Rublev in the semis.

Djokovic Djokovic's performance in the tourney

Djokovic started his Green Group campaign in the tourney by beating Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 7-6. Next, he overcame Russia's Rublev 6-4, 6-1. Djokovic then had to edge past Daniil Medvedev in a close 6-3, 6-7, 7-6 contest. In the semis, Djokovic had to work hard versus Fritz, winning 7-6, 7-6.

Ruud Decoding the journey of Ruud in the tourney

Ruud started his Red Group campaign in the ongoing tourney by beating Felix Auger Aliassime 7-6, 6-4. Next up, Ruud was up against Fritz, and he managed to stay composed for a 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 win. Nadal overcame Ruud next 7-5, 7-5 to sign off with a win. In the semis, Ruud dispatched Rublev 6-2, 6-4 in straight sets.

Stats Match stats of the two semi-final matches

Fritz doled out 15 aces versus Djokovic (4) as both players made one double fault each. Djokovic clocked a 77% win on the first serve. He also converted 2/2 break points, same as Fritz. Djokovic clocked 21 winners to Fritz's 31. Meanwhile, Ruud managed 10 aces compared to Rublev's nine and had a 77% win on the first serve. Ruud converted 4/4 break points.

Do you know? Djokovic and Ruud's H2H record

Djokovic enjoys a solid 3-0 win over Ruud in their head-to-head meetings so far. Both players are facing each other for the second time in 2022 after having earlier met at the Rome Maters where Djokovic won 6-4, 6-3.

Performance Djokovic and Ruud's performance in 2022

Djokovic has a 41-7 win-loss record in 2022. He has so far won 4 titles this year - Rome Masters, Wimbledon, Tel Aviv, and Astana. Ruud has a 51-21 win-loss record in 2022. He has so far claimed three tiles in 2022 - Buenos Aires, Geneva, and Gstaad.

Records Records Djokovic can attain by winning the final

Djokovic is aiming match Swiss great Roger Federer's ATP Finals tally of six. The Serbian has won the trophy in 2008 (Shanghai) and in 2012, 2013, 2014, and 2015 (London). As per ATP, Djokovic will also claim the largest payday in tennis history, with $4,740,300. 90-time tour-level champion Djokovic is also aiming to extend his career run.

Ruud Ruud can attain these feats as well

Ruud is the first Scandinavian to play the ATP Finals championship match since Sweden's Stefan Edberg in 1990. If Ruud wins the honor, the 23-year-old will surpass Nadal to end the year as No. 2 in the ATP Rankings. Ruud is also chasing his maiden 'Big Title' after falling short in the finals at Miami, Roland Garros, and the US Open respectively.