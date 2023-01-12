Sports

Naomi Osaka announces pregnancy after withdrawing from Australian Open

Written by Parth Dhall Jan 12, 2023, 11:17 am 3 min read

Days after pulling out of the Australian Open, Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka has announced that she is pregnant with her first child. The four-time Grand Slam champion is expecting her first child with her long-time boyfriend, Cordae. The duo has been in a relationship since 2019. Besides, Osaka is yet to play on the WTA Tour since September 2022. Here's everything to know.

Osaka confirmed the news on Twitter

Osaka announced her pregnancy with a picture of the baby's sonogram along with the message, "Can't wait to get back on the court but here's a little life update for 2023." "These few months away from the sport gave me a new love and appreciation for the game I've dedicated my life to. I have so much to look forward to in the future."

Here's what Osaka tweeted

Can’t wait to get back on the court but here’s a little life update for 2023. pic.twitter.com/GYXRnutU3I — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) January 11, 2023

Osaka pulled out of Australian Open

Earlier this month, Osaka pulled out of the 2023 Australian Open, starting January 16, without stating the reason. The two-time Australian Open champion was on the entry list for the year's first Grand Slam. However, she wasn't scheduled to play in Adelaide and Hobart, which put her participation in the major in jeopardy. As mentioned before, Osaka is yet to play since September 2022.

Osaka has been suffering from mental health issues

Osaka has endured a lean patch since winning the 2021 Australian Open. Moreover, mental health issues forced her to miss several tournaments on the WTA Tour. In September, she withdrew from her match against Beatriz Haddad Maia in the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo due to illness. She suffered a first-round exit at the US Open before that.

Osaka's last Grand Slam title

Osaka has not clinched a major for nearly two years. She reached the second and third rounds at the French Open and the US Open, respectively, in 2021. Before the 2022 French Open, Osaka did not get past the third round at the Australian Open. She won the Australian Open in 2019, too, and the US Open in 2018 and 2020.

Osaka will likely return in 2024

Osaka joins the list of Australian Open champions to have taken maternity leave. Ashleigh Barty, the 2022 champion, recently announced her pregnancy, too. She made a shock retirement from tennis last year. In 2017, legend Serena Williams won the Australian Open while she was pregnant with her daughter, Alexis Olympia. Meanwhile, Osaka is expected to return to the court in 2024.

When did Osaka win her last WTA title?

Interestingly, Osaka hasn't won a WTA tournament since bagging the 2021 Australian Open title. She finished 2022 with a win-loss record of 14-9. Currently ranked 42nd, Osaka reached the Miami Open final before losing to Iga Swiatek in April 2022. Miami is the only place where she reached semis or more. Overall, Osaka has won seven WTA titles and carries a 265-148 win-loss record.