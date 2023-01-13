Sports

Adelaide International 2, 2023: Meet the women's singles finalists

Jan 13, 2023

Daria Kasatkina hasn't dropped a set in the tournament (Source: Twitter/@WTA_insider)

Fifth seed Daria Kasatkina will cross swords with eighth seed Belinda Bencic in the final of the women's singles match at Adelaide International 2 on Saturday. Both Kasatkina and Bencic were handed walk-overs by Paula Badosa and Veronika Kudermetova, respectively, in the semi-finals on Friday (January 13). Notably, Kasatkina hasn't dropped a set in the WTA 500 tournament. Here is the preview.

Badosa, Kudermetova suffer injuries

As per WTA, Spanish ace Badosa withdrew from her match against Kasatkina due to a right thigh injury. Meanwhile, sixth-seeded Kudermetova of Russia pulled out ahead of her last-four clash with Bencic owing to a left hip injury.

Kasatkina's dominating run in the tournament

Kasatkina stormed past Barbora Krejcikova 6-2, 7-5 in the round of 16. She then overpowered two-time Grand Slam winner Petra Kvitova 6-3, 7-6(3), before receiving a walkover from ninth-seed Badosa.

Kasatkina has a lead over Badosa

Kasatkina enjoys a 3-1 win-loss record against Badosa in WTA match-ups. The latter won their maiden meet in 2022 Sydney, with Kasatkina claiming emphatic straight-set wins in their next two matches in Rome and San Jose.

Kasatkina is a six-time WTA titlist

Kasatkina has won six titles in her women's singles career so far (2022 - San Jose, Granby; 2021 - Phillip Island Trophy, St. Petersburg; 2018 - Moscow; 2017 - Charleston). Meanwhile, she has been a runner-up on five occasions (2021 - Birmingham, San Jose; 2018 - Dubai, Indian Wells; 2017 - Moscow).

Bencic's run in the Adelaide International 2

Bencic trounced Garbine Muguruza, two-time Grand Slam winner and former world number one, 6-3, 6-4 in R32. She beat Anna Kalinskaya of Russia 6-3, 6-3 in R16. In the quarter-finals, Swiss Bencic overcame fourth-seeded Caroline Garcia of France 6-2, 3-6, 6-4. She advanced to the final via a walkover from Kudermetova.

How has Bencic fared against Kudermetova?

Bencic boasts a 5-4 W/L record against Kudermetova in WTA head-to-head series. Their maiden meet dates back to 2018 's-Hertogenbosch, with the latter prevailing in three sets. Notably, Bencic had won their last meet in the 2022 Berlin quarter-finals.

Bencic seeks her seventh WTA honor

Bencic is close to lifting her seventh singles title. The 25-year-old has won six titles in her women's singles career (2022 - Charleston; 2021 - Olympics; 2019 - Dubai, Moscow; 2015 - Eastbourne, Toronto). Bencic is a nine-time runner-up (2022 Berlin; 2021 -Adelaide, Berlin; 2019 - Mallorca; 2018 - Luxembourg; 2016 - St. Petersburg; 2015 -Hertogenbosch, Tokyo [Pan Pacific]; 2014 - Tianjin).

Kasatkina's H2H record against Bencic

Kasatkina has a slender lead over Bencic in WTA head-to-head series. She has a 3-2 win-loss record. The duo last met in R64 of the 2021 French Open, with the former winning 6-2, 6-2.