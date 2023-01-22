Sports

India, England make gains in ICC Men's ODI Rankings: Details

India beat New Zealand by eight wickets in the second ODI (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

The Rohit Sharma-led India have jumped to the third spot in the latest ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings. India clinched an emphatic eight-wicket win in the second of three-match ODI series against New Zealand on Saturday. The result saw India replace Australia in the ODI Rankings. NZ have slipped to the second spot, with England being the new number one ranked side. Here's more.

India thrash New Zealand to pocket the series 2-0

Opting to bowl, Indian bowlers were right on the money as they reduced NZ to 15/5. Middle-order batters Glenn Phillips and Mitchell Santner helped the visitors crawl past 100 (108/10). For India, seamer Mohammed Shami had the best figures (3/18). Chasing 109, Rohit (51) and Shubman Gill (40*) made the chase one-sided. India will play the third ODI on January 24 in Indore.

NZ falter in ICC Men's ODI Rankings

Before this game, New Zealand were the number one ranked ODI side with 115 rating points. England (113) and Australia (112) were second and third placed, while India (111) trailed them. England, NZ, and India now occupy the top three positions in order (113 points each). England have tallied 3,400 points, while the count reads 3,166 and 4,847 for NZ and India, respectively.

Unwanted record for the Black Caps

New Zealand were reduced to 15/5, the lowest score by a team at the fall of the fifth wicket against India in ODI cricket. They beat England in this regard, who recorded 26/5 against India at The Oval in 2022.

India eye the number one ODI spot

India can usurp the Three Lions to become the new number-one side in ODI cricket. For that, the Men in Blue will have to sweep the series by a 3-0 margin. Notably, Team India has clinched its seventh consecutive ODI series win at home. They last lost an ODI series in home conditions in March 2019 (2-3 to Australia).