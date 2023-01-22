Sports

Shoaib Akhtar pulls out of his biopic, warns makers: Details

In a shocking announcement, Shoaib Akhtar has disassociated himself from his biopic 'Rawalpindi Express - Running against the odds'. The former Pakistan speedster announced the same on Twitter on Saturday (January 21). The movie was slated to release on November 13 this year. Meanwhile, Akhtar has also warned the makers to not continue with the project. Here are further details.

Why does this story matter?

One of the fastest bowlers to have graced the same, Akhtar still owns the record for delivering the fastest ball in international cricket, 161.3 KMPH.

Several fans were excited to see his life on the silver screen.

Akhtar shared the motion poster of his biopic in July last year.

However, he has now bitterly ended ties with the makers.

What did Akhtar say?

"Very sadly, I would like to inform all of you that after careful consideration of months, I have decided to disassociate myself from the film "Rawalpindi Express" and its makers by terminating the agreement through my management and legal team, said Akhtar in a tweet.

I tried to stay in the boat: Akhtar

Meanwhile, Akhtar also stated that he tried to continue with his 'dream project' but things didn't work out. He also threatened the makers to not use his life story in any way. "Severe action will be taken if the makers continue to make biography film and use my name or life story events in any way," he added.

Fastest ball in international cricket

As mentioned, Akhtar still holds the record for delivering the fastest ball in international cricket. He achieved the milestone in a match against England during the 2003 World Cup. He registered the fastest delivery (161.3 KMPH) during his second over as he bowled a maiden to batter Nick Knight. His speeds during the over read: 153.3, 158.4, 158.5, 157.4, 159.5, and 161.3.

A look at Akhtar's career

Akhtar made his international debut in a Test against the West Indies in November 1997. He then established himself as Pakistan's premier pacer across formats. Akhtar went on to represent the nation in 46 Tests, 163 ODIs, and 15 T20Is. He took a total of 444 international wickets in his career. Akhtar snapped up 467 wickets in First-Class cricket.

The famous battle!

The battle between Akhtar and Sachin Tendulkar always enthralled the fans. Akhtar had dismissed Tendulkar off the very first ball he bowled against him in 1999. The latter dominated proceedings in the 2003 World Cup. The duo locked horns on several other occasions.

Akhtar and his controversies

Though Akhtar retired from international cricket in 2011, he continues to bag headlines with his bold and controversial statements. The 47-year-old doesn't tend to mince his words while praising or criticizing any player, team, or even a cricket board. Time and again, he has even targeted the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials, team management, and his ex-teammates.