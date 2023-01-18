Sports

Women's U-19 WC: Rwanda's Henriette Ishimwe claims historic double hat-trick

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Jan 18, 2023

Rwanda recorded their first WC win (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Rwanda pacer Henriette Ishimwe scripted history by recording a sensational double hat-trick in the ongoing ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup. She accomplished the milestone during her side's clash against Zimbabwe on Tuesday (January 17). Her double hat-trick was recorded in the penultimate over of the contest as Rwanda recorded their first win in the competition by 39 runs. Here are further details.

A match-winning spell from Ishimwe

Chasing 120 in Potchefstroom, Zimbabwe lost wickets at regular intervals and were reeling at 80/6 after 18 overs. Though Ishimwe couldn't take any wickets in her first three overs, she conceded just 13 runs. The pacer dismissed Kudzai Chigora, Olinder Cjare, Chipo Moyo and Faith Ndlalambi in the first four deliveries of the 19th over as Zimbabwe were bundled out for 80.

Second hat-trick of the tournament

Meanwhile, Ishimwe recorded the second hat-trick of the competition. South African leg-spinner Madison Landsman got the milestone versus Scotland on Monday (January 16). Meanwhile, Ishimwe is now the joint-leading wicket-taker on the tournament with five wickets in two outings, averaging 5. She returned with 1/12 in three overs in her's side's opening clash versus Pakistan, albeit in a losing cause.

How did the match pan out?

Rwanda could only manage 119/8 in their allotted 20 overs at the North-West University No1 Ground. While skipper Gisele Ishimwe top scored with 34, Cynthia Tuyizere made 30 runs. Chipo Moyo took three wickets for Zimbabwe. In reply, Zimbabwe lost wickets at regular intervals. Natasha Mthomba and Kelly Ndiraya made 20 apiece. Besides Ishimwe, Zurufat Ishimwe also dismissed a couple of batters.

Maiden World Cup win for Rwanda

It was indeed a milestone win in Rwanda's cricket history as the side recorded its first victory at an ICC World Cup event in any format. Meanwhile, Ishimwe was named the Player of the Match for her sensational spell.