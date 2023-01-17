Sports

Madison Landsman claims first hat-trick of Under-19 Women's T20 WC

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Jan 17, 2023, 05:12 pm 2 min read

Landsman returned with 4/16 in four overs (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

South Africa all-rounder Madison Landsman recorded the maiden hat-trick of the inaugural ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup. The all-rounder accomplished the milestone during her side's Group D clash against Scotland on Monday (January 16). The leg-spinner returned with 4 for 16 in four overs as SA recorded their first win of the tournament by 44 runs. Here are further details.

An inspiring spell from Madison

Chasing 113, Scotland were reeling at 43/5 after 10 overs when Landsman was introduced into the attack. She conceded just eight runs in her first two overs as the Scottish batters struggled to pick her. The leggie claimed the hat-trick in her third over, dismissing Maryam Faisal, Niamh Muir, and Orla Montgomery on successive deliveries. Number-11 batter Maisie Maceira was her final victim.

Who is Madison Landsman?

Landsman, who was born on January 30 in 2004, is a middle-order batter alongside being a leg-spinner. At 14, she was selected to represent Eastern Gauteng Ladies Provincial Cricket Team. In 2020, she took part in the Women's Super League, Cricket South Africa's annual T20 domestic tournament. The youngster, who was struggling with form recently, now seems to have found her mojo back.

How has she fared in the competition?

Landsman started the competition with a bang, slamming a quick-fire 17-ball 32 against India. Though the leggie also scalped a wicket in the contest, the hosts suffered a seven-wicket defeat. Meanwhile, before scalping the four-fer, the number-five batter bagged a three-ball duck versus Scotland. Notably, SA are now second in Group B with one defeat and a win (NR: +0.429).

How did the game pan out?

South Africa seemed under the pump after managing just 112/7 while batting first at Willowmoore Park in Benoni. Kayla Reyneke (53) top scored for the team. Scottish skipper Katherine Fraser returned with 3/25 in her four overs. In reply, Scotland lost wickets at regular intervals and were folded for 68. Besides Landsman, Jemma Botha and Seshnie Naidu dismissed two batters apiece.