Sports

Mohammad Rizwan slams his eighth ODI half-century: Key stats

Mohammad Rizwan slams his eighth ODI half-century: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall Jan 13, 2023, 08:43 pm 1 min read

Rizwan scored 77 off 74 balls

Pakistan batter Mohammad Rizwan continues his exploits in white-ball cricket. The right-handed batter smashed a brisk 74-ball 77 as Pakistan compiled 280/9 in 50 overs. Rizwan also shared a 154-run stand with opener Fakhar Zaman, who completed his eighth ODI century. The former hammered 6 fours in his 77-run knock, with Ish Sodhi dismissing him. Here are the key stats.

Rizwan scored 74

Rizwan came to the middle after opener Shan Masood and skipper Babar Azam departed (21/2). The former then added 154 runs along with Zaman, who scored a ton. Rizwan continued with his counter-attack even though Pakistan lost a couple of wickets. In the 34th over, leg-spinner Sodhi cleaned up Rizwan. The latter finished with 77 off 74 balls (6 fours).

The summary of Pakistan's innings

Opting to bat, Pakistan suffered quick blows as they lost Masood and Azam within seven overs. Fakhar Zaman then joined hands with Rizwan to marshal the hosts past 170. Pakistan fumbled a bit in the later stages, but Agha Salman's hostile 45 got them to 280/9. For NZ, veteran seamer Tim Southee (3/56) was the pick of the lot.

Rizwan has been consistent in the middle order

Mohammad Rizwan's impact in ODIs:



🇵🇰 100/4 v 🇿🇼 – 75* (105) at #6

🇵🇰 35/2 v 🇦🇺 – 115 (126) at #4

🇵🇰 74/2 v 🇦🇺 – 104 (102) at #4

🇵🇰 113/2 v 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 – 74 (58) at #4

🇵🇰 129/2 v 🏝️ – 59 (61) at #4

🇵🇰 11/2 v 🇳🇱 – 69* (82) at #4

🇵🇰 108/2 v 🇳🇿 – 77* (86) at #4

🇵🇰 21/2 v 🇳🇿 – 77 (74) at #4 pic.twitter.com/HpelWWj8Ne — Grassroots Cricket (@grassrootscric) January 13, 2023