1st ODI: Ton-up Kohli guides India to 373/7 against SL

Jan 10, 2023

Kohli slammed his 45h ODI century (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

India compiled a mammoth 373/7 against Sri Lanka in the 1st ODI at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. Virat Kohli powered India's innings by slamming his 45th ODI century. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill laid the foundation of India's innings, sharing a 143-run stand. Shreyas Iyer (28) and KL Rahul (39) couldn't capitalize. Pace spearhead Kasun Rajitha took three wickets for the Lankans.

45th ODI ton for Kohli

Kohli brought up his 45th ODI century with a single, having consumed 80 balls. In terms of ODI tons (45), he is only next to Sachin Tendulkar (49). Kohli has gone past the 12,500-run mark in ODIs. He also has 64 fifties under his belt. In 48 matches versus Sri Lanka, Kohli has piled up over 2,300 runs in the format.

Ninth ODI ton against SL

Kohli has slammed his ninth century against Sri Lanka in ODI cricket. He has broken Tendulkar's record of scoring the most ODI tons against SL. Pakistan's Saeed Anwar follows Tendulkar with seven ODI centuries. Among Indians, Gautam Gambhir and Rohit Sharma are next on this list with six ODI centuries each. Kohli also has 11 ODI fifties against SL.

Joint-most ODI centuries at home

Kohli now has the joint-most centuries at home in ODI cricket along with Tendulkar (20). Interestingly, Kohli and Tendulkar are the Indian only players with over 15 home ODI centuries. Rohit follows them with 11 such ODI tons.

A counter-attacking knock by Rohit

Rohit maintained his counter-attacking approach in the 1st ODI. He gave an exhibition of his scrumptious pull shots and majestic backfoot punches. Rohit raced to his 47th half-century in the format. Debutant Dilshan Madushanka dismissed him in the 24th over. Rohit finished with 83 off 67 balls, a knock studded with 9 fours and 3 sixes (SR: 123.88).

Rohit breaks this record of Sehwag

Rohit has broken Virender Sehwag's record of scoring 7,518 runs as an opener in the ODI format. The former now has the third-most runs by an Indian opener. He has slammed 7,519 runs while opening in 149 ODI innings at an incredible average of 56.53. Rohit is only behind Tendulkar (15,310) and Sourav Ganguly (9,146) in this regard.

Gill slams his fifth ODI fifty

Gill struck three back-to-back fours off Madushanka in the fourth over. He survived an LBW call before taking a single to bring up his fifth half-century in the ODI format. Gill went berserk yet again, bashing a hat-trick of boundaries off spinner Dunith Wellalage in the 19th over. The right-hander scored a sublime 60-ball 70, a knock studded with 11 fours.