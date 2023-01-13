Sports

Fakhar Zaman slams his eighth ODI century: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall Jan 13, 2023

Fakhar slammed 101 off 122 balls (Source: Twitter/@TheRealPCB)

Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman has slammed his slammed eighth century in ODI cricket. The left-handed batter reached the three-figure mark in the 3rd ODI against New Zealand at the National Stadium, Karachi. However, he got run out shortly after completing his ton. Zaman also hammered a 74-ball 56 in the series opener where Pakistan chased down 256. Here are the key stats.

Zaman shared a 154-run stand

Zaman firmly held his end after Pakistan, who elected to bat, lost Shan Masood and Babar Azam early. The Pakistan opener then shared a 154-run stand with Mohammad Rizwan. Zaman raced to his eighth ODI century off 120 balls in the 36th over. The 32-year-old then departed with an untimely run out in the very next over.

A look at Zaman's career stats

Fakhar has raced to 2,785 runs in the format at an average of 45.65. The tally includes 15 fifties and eight tons. Fakhar is the only Pakistani batter to have slammed a double-century in ODI cricket. He now has 470 runs from 11 ODIs at an average of 47 against the Kiwis. Fakhar owns five fifties and one century against NZ.