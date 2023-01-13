Sports

Himachal Pradesh pacer Sidharth Sharma passes away at 28

Sidharth Sharma passed away aged 28

In a shocking piece of news, Himachal Pradesh speedster Sidharth Sharma passed away at the age of 28 on January 12. The right-armer was on tour with the team in Gujarat for a Ranji Trophy 2022-23 fixture. As per a report on The Quint, Sharma had fallen sick and was admitted to a hospital. The cause of his illness is unknown. Here is more.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister expressed his grief

Sukhvinder Singh, Himachal Pradesh's newly-elected Chief Minister, also expressed his grief on the untimely death of the young cricketer. Sharma's body was cremated at Bhabhor Saheb crematorium on Friday (January 13).

A look at his domestic numbers

Sharma made his domestic debut in an FC match against Bengal in Ranji Trophy 2017-18. He ended up claiming 25 wickets across six matches in the format, averaging 22.20 (BBI: 5/69). Meanwhile, he picked eight scalps across six List A matches while averaging 27.75. His only T20 appearance was against Mumbai in November 2022.

Sharma took a five-wicket haul in his last match

Sharma last featured in a domestic fixture against Bengal at Eden Gardens in Ranji Trophy. He shone with career-best figures worth 5/69 in the first innings, thereby restricting Bengal to 310. He also picked up two wickets in the second innings. The match, however, ended in a draw.

Sharma guided HP to a historic Vijay Hazare Trophy win

Sharma was one of the linchpins of Himachal Pradesh's titular run in the 2021 edition. He picked five wickets in the tournament, including figures of 1/34 in the final against Tamil Nadu. He was the only HP bowler to record a maiden.