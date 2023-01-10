Sports

PAK vs NZ, 2nd ODI: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

PAK vs NZ, 2nd ODI: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Jan 10, 2023, 06:46 pm 3 min read

Pakistan won the opening ODI (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

After clinching the opener by six wickets, Pakistan will aim to seal the series in the second ODI versus New Zealand. The Kiwis will stand in a do-or-die game, and they must leave no stones unturned to emerge victorious. Notably, the hosts put up a comprehensive performance in the first ODI, chasing down 256 without much hassle. Here's the preview of the second ODI.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

Karachi's National Stadium will host the duel. The venue boasts an average first-innings total of 245. Pacers can get assistance with the new ball here. Chasing sides have won 27 of 53 ODIs, while the sides batting first have won on 24 instances. The match can be watched live on Sony Sports Network (2:30 PM IST) and live-streamed on the SonyLIV app (paid subscription).

A look at the head-to-head record (ODIs)

Pakistan are ahead of the Kiwis in terms of the head-to-head record in ODIs (56-47). One of their duels ended in a tie. Their last meeting in the format took place in the 2019 World Cup which saw Pakistan register a six-wicket win.

Can the Kiwis bounce back?

Most of the Kiwi batters got starts in the opener but none of them were able to capitalize. The likes of skipper Kane Williamson and Tom Latham will be required to take more responsibilities. For Pakistan, Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, and skipper Babar Azam starred with half-centuries. Pace-bowling sensation Naseem Shah starred with the ball, taking a magnificent five-wicket haul.

A look at the Probable XI of both sides

Pakistan (Probable XI): Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (Captain), Mohammad Rizwan (Wicket-keeper), Haris Sohail, Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf. New Zealand (Probable XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (Captain), Tom Latham (Wicket-keeper), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson.

Here are the key performers (ODIs)

Azam, who scored 66 in the opener, averages nearly 60 (59.87) in ODIs. Naseem Shah now owns 15 wickets in just four ODIs. Michael Bracewell showcased his all-round brilliance in the first ODI, scoring a quickfire 43 alongside scalping a couple of wickets. Glenn Phillips also contributed with 37 runs. He took a wicket as well. Rizwan smashed an unbeaten 77 in the opener.

Dream11 Fantasy cricket options

Fantasy XI (Option 1): Mohammad Rizwan (VC), Tom Latham, Finn Allen, Devon Conway (VC), Kane Williamson, Babar Azam (C), Agha Salman, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson. Fantasy XI (Option 2): Tom Latham, Finn Allen, Devon Conway (VC), Imam-ul Haq, Kane Williamson, Babar Azam, Mitchell Santner, Naseem Shah (C), Haris Rauf, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson.