IND vs NZ, 3rd ODI: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Jan 22, 2023, 01:08 pm 3 min read

India have sealed the series 2-0 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

After sealing the series 2-0, India will fight for a whitewash in the third and final ODI versus New Zealand on Tuesday (January 24). Having dominated the Kiwis in the series, the Men in Blue would be high on confidence. NZ, on the other hand, have nothing but pride to play for. Here we look at the preview of the third ODI.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The game will be played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. The track here is known to favor the batters with the average first-innings score being 307. Chasing sides have won three of the five ODIs at this venue. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (1:30 PM IST) and live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app (paid subscription).

Here is the head-to-head record

India and New Zealand are neck-to-neck as far as the head-to-head record in ODIs is concerned. The two sides have clashed in 115 matches, with India winning 57 of them. Only Australia (95) own more ODI victories against the Kiwis. NZ, meanwhile, have won 50, while one resulted in a tie (7 NR). India have recorded their first ODI win over NZ since 2019.

Can NZ avoid the clean sweep?

NZ got bundled out for just 108 in the previous game. Their bowlers couldn't do much either as India recorded a comfortable eight-wicket win. The likes of Devon Conway and Tom Latham need to take more responsibilities. On the other hand, India must not be complacent as their bowlers struggled while defending 349 in the opener. Dew can play a part in the contest.

A look at the Probable XI of both sides

India (Probable XI): Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj New Zealand (Probable XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (captain & wicket-keeper), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner

Here are the key performers

Shubman Gill's current ODI average of 71.38 is the highest among batters with at least 1,000 runs in the format. Mohammed Siraj scalped nine wickets in his last three ODI outings. Michael Bracewell mustered a breathtaking 79-ball 140 in the series opener, albeit in a losing cause. Mitchell Santner currently owns 84 runs and two wickets in the series.

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket options

Fantasy XI (Option 1): Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill (C), Michael Bracewell (VC), Hardik Pandya, Mitchell Santner, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav. Fantasy XI (Option 2): Ishan Kishan, Devon Conway (C), Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Hardik Pandya, Michael Bracewell, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj (VC), Lockie Ferguson.