Ravindra Jadeja to play Ranji Trophy match before Australia Tests

Jan 15, 2023

Jadeja last featured in the T20 Asia Cup 2022 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Ravindra Jadeja is set to feature in Saurashtra's final Ranji Trophy 2022-23 match against Tamil Nadu, reported ESPNcricinfo. The encounter, which gets underway on January 24, will be played in Chennai. It will mark Jadeja's return to the 22 yards after over four months. Notably, the veteran all-rounder has been named in India's 17-member squad for the home Test series versus Australia in February-March.

Why does this story matter?

Jadeja last featured in the T20 Asia Cup 2022.

He got ruled out midway through the tournament and subsequently underwent surgery in his right knee.

Notably, his inclusion in India's Test squad is subject to fitness.

Hence, he requires clearance from the National Cricket Academy (NCA) to play the series.

Owing to the same, he has been asked to play the Ranji game.

How has Jadeja fared in Tests?

Jadeja has been stellar in the longest format since his Test debut in 2012. In 60 Tests, the southpaw has mustered 2,523 runs alongside scalping 242 wickets. He particularly enjoys playing against Australia. The left-arm spinner has scalped 63 wickets in just 12 Tests against the Aussies at 18.85 (3 five-fers). The tally also includes 387 runs at 29.76 ( 4 fifties).

Stakes are incredibly high in the series

The four-match Test series will get underway on February 9. Stakes are incredibly high as both Australia and India are seeking a berth in the ICC World Test Championship final. Though the Aussies are all but through, they would need at least a draw to qualify without depending on other results. India require at least a 2-0 win for the same.

India's Test squad for the first two Tests against Australia

India's Test squad for the first two Tests against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat and Suryakumar Yadav.