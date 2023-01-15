Sports

Hobart Hurricanes pacer Nathan Ellis claims maiden BBL hat-trick: Stats

Written by V Shashank Jan 15, 2023, 12:54 pm 2 min read

Nathan Ellis snapped up career-best figures in BBL (4/27)

Hobart Hurricanes speedster Nathan Ellis clipped a sensational hat-trick against Sydney Thunder in Sunday's match of the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23. Ellis took a hat-trick across two overs and concluded with career-best figures (4/27). He was adjudged Player of the Match as Hurricanes won by five wickets. Notably, Ellis is one of the nine bowlers to register a BBL hat-trick. Here's more.

How did the match pan out?

Thunder amassed a paltry 135 after electing to bat at Bellerive Oval. Oliver Davies (45) top-scored, piloting Thunder from 19/3 to 81/6. Later, skipper Chris Green (21) added crucial runs to their tally. Besides Ellis, spinner Patrick Dooley (3/22) shone for Hurricanes. In reply, Hurricanes suffered minor setbacks, but Tim David's whirlwind 76* got them through. Meanwhile, ﻿Daniel Sams (4/18) was Thunder's best bet.

Here's the magical moment!

BOWLED HIM! NATHAN ELLIS HAS A HAT-TRICK! #BBL12 pic.twitter.com/KeRJGy7fne — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 15, 2023

Ellis completes his maiden BBL hat-trick

Ellis got Matthew Gilkes (13) out LBW on the last ball of the fourth over. The right-arm quick returned in the 15th over, trapping Davies (45) on a slower one, while getting Nathan McAndrew out for a duck. Ellis wasn't done yet as he got the dangerous Ben Cutting (20) in the 17th over to complete a four-for.

Ellis joins an elite list

As stated, Ellis is the ninth bowler to clip a BBL hat-trick. He joins Xavier Doherty, Andrew Tye, Josh Lalor, Haris Rauf, Rashid Khan, Gurinder Sandhu, Cameron Boyce, and Michael Neser. He is the second bowler besides Neser to pick a hat-trick in BBL 2022-23. Tye, who plays for Perth Scorchers, is the only player to take multiple BBL hat-tricks.

A distinguishable feat for Ellis

Ellis, who plays for Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL), is the second Hurricanes' bowler to snatch a hat-trick after left-arm spinner Doherty. The latter unlocked the feat against Thunder in 2012-13.

A look at his BBL numbers

Playing for Hobart Hurricanes, Ellis has pocketed 57 scalps across 47 matches in BBL. He has an average of 25.08 and an economy of 8.23. He has taken three four-wicket hauls to date, with the best figures of 4/27.

Ellis owns a distinct feat in T20I cricket

Ellis became the first cricketer to take a hat-trick on his debut in a T20I match. The Aussie pacer attained the feat against Bangladesh at Shere Bangla National Stadium in August 2021. He concluded with figures of 3/34. So far, Ellis has snapped up 15 scalps in five T20Is while averaging an astonishing 8.53.