IND vs SL, 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma opts to bat

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Edited by Rajdeep Saha Jan 15, 2023, 01:05 pm 2 min read

India are 2-0 up in the three-match series (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

India are eyeing a clean sweep as they take on Sri Lanka in the third and final match of the ODI series. Having won the previous two games, the hosts would be high on confidence. SL also walked away with several positives in the preceding games. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma has won the toss and will bat first.

Here are the two teams

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Avishka Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kusal Mendis (wk), Ashen Bandara, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Karunaratne, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Couple of changes in both teams

India have rested all-rounder Hardik Pandya and in-form speedster Umran Malik. Washington Sundar and Suryakumar Yadav replace the duo. For Sri Lanka, Ashen Bandara and Jeffrey Vandersay come in place of Dhananjaya de Silva and Dunith Wellalage.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The third ODI will be played at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. The venue has hosted only one ODI, with India bundling out West Indies on 104 and winning by nine wickets back in 2018. Both pacers and spinners can be influential here. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (1:30 PM IST) and live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app (paid subscription).

Here's the head-to-head record

India boast a 95-57 win-loss record against Sri Lanka in ODIs. (Tied: 1, NR: 11). On Indian soil, the two Asian nations previously met way back in 2017. The Men in Blue had clinched that series by a 2-1 margin.

Here are the key performers (ODIs)

Pacer Mohammed Siraj has picked 19 scalps in the powerplay, averaging 16.52. He also took a three-fer in Kolkata. Against SL, Virat Kohli has scored 2,337 runs at 59.92 (100s: 9, 50s: 11). Shubman Gill's last five ODI scores were 21, 70, 13, 45*, and 50. Dasun Shanaka slammed 108* in the first ODI. He also scored 45 and 56* in the concluded T20Is.