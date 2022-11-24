Sports

SL vs AFG, 1st ODI: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Nov 24, 2022

Sri Lanka are 10th in the World Cup Super League standings (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Sri Lanka are gearing up to host Afghanistan in the opener of the three-match ODI series on November 25. The series will mark the first assignment for both sides after the recently-concluded ICC T20 World Cup 2022. As the series is a part of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League, both teams would be determined to make a mark. Here is the preview.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The Pallekele International Cricket Stadium will host this duel. Sides batting second have won 19 of the 33 ODIs here with the average first-innings score being 248. As the track is known to favor spinners, scoring runs in the middle overs would be a challenge for both sides. The match will get underway at 2:30 PM IST. Fans can live-stream it at ICC.tv.

Here is the head-to-head record

The two sides have met just four times in ODIs so far, with SL leading the head-to-head record 3-1. Afghanistan and Sri Lanka last met in the format in the 2019 World Cup, where the Lankans recorded a 34-run triumph.

Both teams have a lot to play for

While Afghanistan are seventh in the World Cup Super League points table, SL reel at 10th place. Notably, the top eight teams will earn direct entry to the global event. The visitors will rely on proven stars like Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, and Rashid Khan. Wanindu Hasaranga, Pathum Nissanka, and Kusal Mendis are the SL players to watch out for.

A look at the Probable XI of both sides

Sri Lanka (Probable XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wicket-Keeper), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dinesh Chandimal, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Wanindu Hasaranga﻿, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara Afghanistan﻿ (Probable XI): Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicket-Keeper), Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmed

Who are the key performers?

Pathum Nissanka has smashed 368 runs in eight ODIs this year at 46 (50s: 3, 100: 1). SL skipper Dasun Shanaka smashed his maiden ODI hundred earlier this year. Rashid Khan has scalped 18 wickets in nine ODIs this year alongside scoring 106 runs. Fazalhaq Farooqi has taken 13 wickets in just seven ODIs in 2022, conceding runs at a paltry rate of 4.69.