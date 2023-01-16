Sports

Nick Kyrgios opts out of Australian Open with knee injury

Written by Parth Dhall Jan 16, 2023, 02:42 pm 2 min read

Australian star Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from the Australian Open due to a knee injury. The 27-year-old was supposed to face Roman Safiullin in the first round of the year's first Grand Slam. Notably, lucky loser Denis Kudla will replace the injured Kyrgios. Kyrgios won the Australian Open doubles title with Thanasi Kokkinakis last year. Here are further details.

Kyrgios devastated with his injury

"Yeah, I'm devastated obviously. It's like my home tournament. I've had some great memories here. Obviously, last year winning the title in doubles and playing the best tennis of my life probably," said Kyrgios. "Then going into this event as one of the favorites, it's brutal. All I can do now is just look forward, do what I need to do, and come back."

Kyrgios underwent MRI

As a result of discomfort in his knee, Kyrgios underwent MRI. It revealed that a parameniscal cyst has been growing in his left meniscus, which occurred due to a small tear in his lateral meniscus. His physio, Will Maher, stated, "Even last week, he was having a procedure called a fenestration and drainage where they use a syringe to try and drain the cyst."

His knee became sore

Kyrgios was eager to compete at the Australia Open. However, his knee became went on to become sore. "I think we've made the sensible decision to withdraw him because at this stage he wants to feel mentally comfortable that he can go seven matches, he can go the distance and needs to be able to do potentially seven three-hour matches," added Maher.

Kyrgios will return to Canberra for arthroscopic procedure

Maher informed that Kyrgios will return to Canberra at the end of the week. He would undergo an arthroscopic procedure thereafter to "clean up his lateral meniscus and remove the paralabral cyst".

Kyrgios last competed in October (singles)

Kyrgios last competed on the ATP Tour in Tokyo in October. The Australian lost to Taylor Fritz in the quarter-finals. Before that, Kyrgios reached the quarter-finals at the US Open. His only title of the season came in Washington (ATP 500). Kyrgios also qualified for the Wimbledon finals, where he lost to Serbian ace Novak Djokovic. The former finished 2022 with a 37-10 record.