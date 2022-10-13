Sports

Women's Asia Cup, India thrash Thailand, reach final: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall Oct 13, 2022, 12:34 pm 2 min read

India Women won the semi-final by 74 runs (Source: Twitter/@BCCIWomen)

India claimed a one-sided win over Thailand to reach the final of the 2022 Women's Asia Cup. The Women in Blue won the semi-final by 74 runs, having successfully defended 148. Deepti Sharma and Rajeshwari Gayakwad took five wickets between them. Earlier, Indian opener Shafali Verma slammed an innings-defining 42. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur also chipped in with a 36-run hand.

Match How did the semi-final pan out?

India Women were off to a flying start, with Shafali launching her counter-attack. However, Mandhana's stay was cut short in the fifth over. Harmanpreet slammed a valuable 36, while Pooja Vastrakar's unbeaten cameo (17*) guided India to 148/6 (20). Only two Thailand batters managed to score in double digits. They succumbed to Indian bowlers and managed just 74/9 in 20 overs.

Do you know? India eye their seventh Women's Asia Cup title

India have reached the final of each of the eight Women's Asia Cup editions so far (2004, 2005/06, 2006, 2008, 2012, 2016, 2018, and 2022). India Women have won six Asia Cup titles so far. Bangladesh Women defeated India in the 2018 final.

Bowlers Deepti took three wickets for just seven runs

Off-spinner Deepti Sharma was the pick of India's bowlers in the match. He took three wickets for just seven runs in four overs, including a maiden. Deepti has been on a roll this year. She is INDW's leading wicket-scorer in 2022, having scalped 23 at an incredible average of 15.60. The tally includes an economy rate of 5.41.

Shafali Shafali surpasses Marizanne Kapp

Although Shafali failed to reach her half-century, she exhibited her strokes in her 28-ball knock. The youngster smashed 42 (5 fours and 1 six). Shafali has raced to 1,086 runs from 45 WT20Is. The Indian opener surpassed South Africa's Marizanne Kapp (1,046) in terms of WT20I runs. Notably, Shafali has a strike rate of 135.24 in the format.