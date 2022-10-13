Women's Asia Cup, India thrash Thailand, reach final: Key stats
India claimed a one-sided win over Thailand to reach the final of the 2022 Women's Asia Cup. The Women in Blue won the semi-final by 74 runs, having successfully defended 148. Deepti Sharma and Rajeshwari Gayakwad took five wickets between them. Earlier, Indian opener Shafali Verma slammed an innings-defining 42. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur also chipped in with a 36-run hand.
India Women were off to a flying start, with Shafali launching her counter-attack. However, Mandhana's stay was cut short in the fifth over. Harmanpreet slammed a valuable 36, while Pooja Vastrakar's unbeaten cameo (17*) guided India to 148/6 (20). Only two Thailand batters managed to score in double digits. They succumbed to Indian bowlers and managed just 74/9 in 20 overs.
India have reached the final of each of the eight Women's Asia Cup editions so far (2004, 2005/06, 2006, 2008, 2012, 2016, 2018, and 2022). India Women have won six Asia Cup titles so far. Bangladesh Women defeated India in the 2018 final.
Off-spinner Deepti Sharma was the pick of India's bowlers in the match. He took three wickets for just seven runs in four overs, including a maiden. Deepti has been on a roll this year. She is INDW's leading wicket-scorer in 2022, having scalped 23 at an incredible average of 15.60. The tally includes an economy rate of 5.41.
Although Shafali failed to reach her half-century, she exhibited her strokes in her 28-ball knock. The youngster smashed 42 (5 fours and 1 six). Shafali has raced to 1,086 runs from 45 WT20Is. The Indian opener surpassed South Africa's Marizanne Kapp (1,046) in terms of WT20I runs. Notably, Shafali has a strike rate of 135.24 in the format.