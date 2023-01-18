Sports

1st ODI: Double-centurion Gill guides India to 349/8 against NZ

1st ODI: Double-centurion Gill guides India to 349/8 against NZ

Written by Parth Dhall Jan 18, 2023, 05:24 pm 3 min read

Shubman Gill is the fifth Indian to smash an ODI double-century (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

India compiled a mammoth 349/8 after electing to bat against New Zealand at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. Young opener Shubman Gill was the lone warrior for India, having slammed a record-breaking double-century. He also completed 1,000 ODI runs. Meanwhile, the likes of Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Hardik Pandya couldn't capitalize. Daryl Mitchell and Henry Shipley took two wickets each for NZ.

India were 52/0 in 10 overs

Rohit continued with his usual bravado after electing to bat in the 1st ODI. The Indian captain punished the poor balls, especially the shorter ones. Rohit shared a 60-run stand with Gill before Blair Tickner dismissed the former (13th over). Notably, both Rohit and Gill played 30 balls each in the Powerplay. India were 52/0 after 10 overs.

Rohit breaks Dhoni's record of most ODI sixes in India

Rohit looked solid in his 38-ball 34 but failed to capitalize. His knock was laced with 4 fours and 2 sixes. In the process, Rohit broke a long-standing record of MS Dhoni, the legendary Indian captain. The former now has the most sixes in the 50-over format in India. Interestingly, Rohit scored his last ODI ton in January 2020.

Rohit surpasses Adam Gilchrist (ODI runs)

In the third ODI against Sri Lanka, Rohit surpassed South African legend AB deVilliers (9,577) in terms of ODI runs. The former has now overtaken Australian legend Adam Gilchrist (9,619) in this regard. Rohit, who now owns 9,630, went past him in his 239th ODI appearance. He owns 29 centuries and 47 fifties in ODIs. The tally also includes three double tons.

Rohit enters an elite club

Interestingly, Rohit and Dhoni are the only two players to have smashed over 100 sixes in ODI cricket in India. Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar follows Dhoni on the list with 71 sixes in this regard.

A scintillating knock from Gill

Extending his purple patch in 50-over cricket, Gill brought up his second successive ODI century, his third overall. The dasher batted aggressively and brought up his ton off just 87 deliveries. Though Virat Kohli and Ishan Kishan's early departure did shift the momentum toward NZ's favor, Gill continued to bat well at one end. The latter eventually completed his double-ton.

Fifth Indian to smash an ODI double-century

Gill has become the fifth Indian batsman to notch a double-ton. He joins Rohit, Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, and IshanKishan. Notably, Rohit has three double centuries to his name, along with the highest score in ODI (264). Martin Guptill (NZ), Chris Gayle (WI), and Fakhar Zaman (Pakistan) are the others with double-tons in the 50-over format.

Another milestone for Gill

Gill also completed 1,000 ODI runs during his knock. He is the second-fastest batter to complete as many runs. He accomplished the milestone in his 19th innings, equaling Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq's feat. Only Pakistan's Fakhar (18) has reached the milestone faster. Among Indians, Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan follow Gill on the elite list. The duo took 24 innings apiece to get the mark.