RSS chief Bhagwat speaks in support of transgender, LGBTQ+ community

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Jan 11, 2023, 10:34 am 3 min read

RSS chief bats for rights of transgender, LGBTQ+ people

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) head Mohan Bhagwat has claimed that transgender people and the LGBTQ+ community are humans and have the right to live like others. Bhagwat's comments come just a few days after the Supreme Court transferred all pending cases seeking same-sex marriage recognition in India—which were pending at numerous High Courts—to itself on Friday.

Why does this story matter?

A bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and PS Narasimha and Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud instructed the central government to reply to the petitions by February 15.

"Since several petitions are pending before diverse High Courts on the same subject, we direct to transfer all petitions before this court," said the bench.

Notably, the Centre has been opposing same-sex marriage pleas consistently.

Hindus don't look at transgender people as issue: Bhagwat

During an interview with RSS' English language mouthpiece Organiser, Bhagwat said the Hindu society does not see transgender people as an issue and claimed that LGBTQ+ community should have their own social and private space. The RSS chief also added that the new-found aggression among Hindus is because they have awoken to the reality that they have been at war for over a millennium.

We want them to have their own private space: Bhagwat

"People with such proclivities have always been there; for as long as humans have existed. This is biological, a mode of life. We want them to have their private space and feel that they, too, are a part of society," he said. "We will have to promote this view because all other ways of resolving it will be futile," the RSS chief added.

RSS chief claims LGBTQ is not new to Hindus, Indians

Speaking on how LGBTQ+ is not new to the Hindu society or Indians, Bhagwat narrated the tale from Hindu mythology about Jarasandh and said: "When Lord Krishna fanned the rumor that Dimbhaka has died, Hans committed suicide." "That is how Krishna got rid of those two generals. Come to think of it: what does the story suggest? This is the same thing," he added.

Bhagwat speaks on women's participation in RSS

"The two generals were in that sort of relationship. It is not that these people have never existed in our country," said the RSS chief while maintaining that individuals with such biases have always existed for as long as humans have existed. On the topic of women's participation in RSS, Bhagwat claimed that the 'Sangh' already had its women's wing in 'Sevika Samiti' form.

Know about the now-decriminalized Section 377

Demands for the lawful recognition of same-sex marriages in the country gained momentum after the Supreme Court of India decriminalized homosexuality in a landmark judgment. In 2018, the country's apex court declared the 156-year-old "tyranny" of Section 377 as "indefensible, irrational, and manifestly arbitrary" while knocking it down. Under the now-decriminalized Section 377, homosexuality was punishable with imprisonment of 10 years.