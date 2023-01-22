Sports

Shubman Gill owns the highest average in ODIs: Stats

Jan 22, 2023

Extending his sensational run in the 50-over format, Shubman Gill played another fine knock in the second ODI versus New Zealand. The young opener scored an unbeaten 53-ball 40 as India recorded a comfortable eight-wicket win in Raipur. His knock was laced with six boundaries. Meanwhile, Gill now boasts the highest average in ODIs among batters with at least 1,000 runs. Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

Gill has been a force to reckon with in ODIs as his recent performances are nothing but jaw-dropping.

In the opener of the ongoing series, he became the fifth Indian to smash an ODI double-ton.

He owns two centuries in his last three ODI outings.

With the ODI World Cup taking place later this year, Gill's place in the XI seems all but certain.

Highest average in ODIs

Gill currently owns 1,142 runs in 20 ODIs at a sensational average of 71.38. South Africa's Rassie van der Dussen follows him on the list, having mustered 1,525 at 69.31. No other batter, among full-member team players with 1,000 ODI runs, averages 60 or more. Among Indians, Virat Kohli follows Gill on the list with 12,762 runs at 57.8.

70-plus average, 100-plus strike rate

Meanwhile, Gill strikes at 107.33 in the format. Among batters with at least 1,000 ODI runs, AB de Villiers is the only other player with a 100-plus strike rate and 50-plus average. He mustered 9,577 runs at 53.5 (SR: 101.09).

Most runs after 20 ODI innings

Gill currently owns three centuries in ODIs. He accomplished the milestones in 19 innings. Among Indians, only Shikhar Dhawan had completed as many centuries in the format in lesser innings (17). The young opener now also owns the most runs by a batter in the career's first 20 ODI innings (1,142). Besides three tons, the 23-year-old has five fifties in international 50-over cricket.

Fastest Indian batter to complete 1,000 ODI runs

Gill, during the series opener, became the fastest Indian and joint-second-fastest overall to complete 1,000 ODI runs. He reached the milestone in just 19 innings, equaling Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq's feat. Only Imam's compatriot Fakhar Zaman (18) has reached the milestone faster. Among Indians, Kohli and Dhawan follow Gill on the elite list. The duo took 24 innings apiece to get the mark.

How did the second ODI pan put?

NZ were folded for 108 while batting first as Indian bowlers made the ball talk. Mohammed Shami was brilliant in particular, scalping a three-fer. Hardik Pandya and Washington Sundar dismissed two batters apiece. India's chase was smooth as openers Gill and Rohit Sharma added 72 runs. The latter scored a 50-ball 51. Gill remained unbeaten as India sealed the series 2-0.