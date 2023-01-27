Sports

Babar Azam named ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year: Stats

Babar Azam scored most international runs last year (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has been named the ICC Men's Cricketer of the year for his splendid run with the bat in 2022. The right-handed batter was among the runs in all three formats as several prominent records were made and shattered. Notably, he piped England's Ben Stokes, New Zealand's Tim Southee, and Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza to get the honor. Here are his stats.

Most international runs in 2022

With 2,598 runs in 52 innings across formats, Babar finished 2022 as the highest run-scorer across formats. No other batter could even touch the 2,000-run mark last year. The tally includes eight centuries and 17 fifties. His average of 54.12 is the highest among batters with at least 1,400 international runs last year. He guided Pakistan to 23 wins in 44 games last year.

ODI Player of the Year

Babar led Pakistan by example in the 50-over format where his blade also did the talking. He smashed 679 runs at an incredible average of 84.87 and a strike rate of 90.77. He registered eight 50+ scores in these matches, including three centuries and five half-centuries. As a result, he was also named the ICC Men's ODI Player of the Year.

Highest run-getter in Tests

Babar stacked up 1,184 runs in just nine Test matches last year, the most for any batter. England's Joe Root (1,098) follows him on the list. The Pakistan star averaged a mouth-dropping 69.64. He clocked four tons and seven fifties. His last six knocks read 14, 161, 54, 78, 1, and 75. Babar's highest Test score was also recorded last year, 196 versus Australia.

His numbers in T20Is

Coming to his performance in T20Is, the star batter racked up 735 runs in 26 matches last year at 31.95. The tally includes one century and five fifties. 123.32 read his strike rate in the format. Notably, under his leadership, Pakistan reached the final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. The Men in Green lost to England in the summit clash.

ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year

Meanwhile, England all-rounder Nat Sciver was adjudged the ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year. Sciver was sensational across all three departments as she owned 2022 with 1346 runs and 22 wickets in 33 international matches. It must be noted that the England international piped India's Smriti Mandhana, New Zealand's Amelia Kerr, and Australia's Beth Mooney to get the prestigious honor.

A look at her numbers

Sciver particularly peaked in ODIs last year, scoring 833 at 59.50. The tally also includes 11 wickets. Sciver scored 242 runs and scalped five wickets in two Tests. As far as her numbers in T20Is are concerned, she mustered 271 runs in 14 games at 27.10. The 30-year-old also picked up six wickets at a brilliant economy rate of 6.96.