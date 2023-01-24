Sports

Women's T20I Tri-Series, India overcome West Indies: Key stats

Jan 24, 2023

The Indian women's cricket team overcame West Indies in the T20I Tri-Series involving South Africa (Source: Twitter/@BCCIWomen)

The Indian women's cricket team overcame West Indies in the T20I Tri-Series involving South Africa. Batting first, INDW managed 167/2 in 20 overs. Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur slammed their respective fifties. In response, WI Women were restricted to 111/4. Deepti Sharma claimed 2/29 to stand out for the Indian side. Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Radha Yadav bowled well. Here are the key stats.

India Women earn an impressive victory over WI Women

India Women were restricted to 52/2 in the ninth over before Mandhana and Harmanpreet added 115 runs for the 3rd wicket. Mandhana hammered an unbeaten 74 as Harmanpreet made her presence felt with 56*. India bowled well thereafter, not allowing WI Women the space to get a move on. Gayakwad and Yadav were amongst the wickets and bowled economical spells.

Mandhana and Harmanpreet shine for INDW

Mandhana's 74* was laced with 10 fours and a six. She struck at 145.10. Mandhana smashed her 20th fifty, racing to an impressive 2,646 runs at 27.85. She also surpassed former England Women star CM Edwards (2,605). Harmanpreet scored 56* from 35 balls, slamming 8 fours. She brought up her ninth fifty, racing to 2,887 runs at 28.02.

Key numbers for India in terms of bowling

Deepti (2/29) has raced to 92 scalps for India at an average of 19.81. In six matches versus the Windies, Deepti has claimed 11 scalps at 9.18. Gayakwad managed 1/16 from her four overs. She has now raced to 56 wickets at 18.33. Gayakwad has become the joint-fourth-highest wicket-taker for India, matching the tally of Jhulan Goswami. Yadav (1/10) has 65 scalps at 21.13.

Key numbers for the Windies Women

Shermaine Campbell scored 47 for the Windies Women, having faced 57 balls. She now has 952 runs at 14.20. Hayley Matthews scored an unbeaten 34. She has gotten past the 1,300-run mark (1,305) at 18.64. Debutant Shanika Bruce claimed 1/25 from her four overs. K Ramhrack (1/12) has 12 scalps at 26.50.