ICC announces men's T20I Team of the Year (2022): Stats

Written by Parth Dhall Jan 23, 2023, 07:29 pm 3 min read

SKY was the leading T20I run-scorer of 2022 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has finally announced the men's T20I Team of the Year for 2022, which belonged to the shortest format. England white-ball captain Jos Buttler captains the side. Meanwhile, Indian batters Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli feature on the list. All-rounder Hardik Pandya is another Indian to have made the XI. Here's the complete list.

Buttler and Rizwan are the two openers

Buttler and Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan are the two openers in the side. The former, who leads ICC's XI, smashed 462 runs from 15 T20Is at an average of 35.53. Buttler struck at a staggering 160.41 throughout the year. His opening partner Rizwan gave Pakistan numerous memorable starts in the format. He finished as the second-highest T20I run-scorer, having slammed 996 runs at 45.27.

Kohli follows the duo

Run Machine Kohli follows Rizwan in the batting order. The former regained his mojo in white-ball cricket. Kohli now has the most runs in T20 World Cup history (1,141 in 27 games). He displaced Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene (1,016) at the top. Kohli also became the first man to reach 4,000 T20I runs. Overall, he smashed 781 T20I runs at 55.78 in 2022.

The carnage of SKY!

Suryakumar Yadav and his stroke-making grabbed eyeballs in 2022. He remained the only batter with over 1,000 T20I runs this year. He finished with 1,164 runs, having struck at a staggering 187.43. SKY became the second Indian after Rohit (2018) to slam two T20I tons in a calendar year. The right-handed batter, with his uncanny bravado, follows Kohli in the XI.

Phillips holds the middle-order baton

New Zealand's Glenn Phillips remains the only batter to have slammed over 600 T20I runs this year. He finished the year with 716 runs from 21 matches at an average of 44.75. The tally includes a strike rate of 156.33. Phillips smacked a 64-ball 104 against Sri Lanka in T20 World Cup. He registered the second-highest score by a New Zealander in T20 WCs.

Pandya, Curran, and Raza feature in all-rounders section

Hardik Pandya was arguably the most prolific T20I all-rounder in 2022. He scored the fourth-most runs for India (607) and took 20 wickets. England's Sam Curran too made waves, having topped the wickets column for England. He was also the Player of the Tournament at the T20 WC. Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza, a potent off-spinner, also makes the list (most runs for Zimbabwe, 735).

Haris, Little cater pace department; leg-spinner Hasaranga features

Pakistan's Haris Rauf grabbed eyeballs with his searing pace in 2022. He claimed the most T20I wickets for Pakistan this year (31 at 20.74). Meanwhile, Ireland's Joshua Little was the second-highest T20I wicket-taker of 2022. He claimed 39 wickets at an incredible average of 18.92. As has been the case, Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga was the standout leg-spinner (34 wickets at 15.67).

ICC men's T20I XI of 2022

ICC men's T20I XI of 2022: Jos Buttler (captain and wicket-keeper), Mohammad Rizwan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Glenn Phillips, Sikandar Raza, Hardik Pandya, Sam Curran, Wanindu Hasaranga, Haris Rauf, Joshua Little.