Sports

IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Written by V Shashank Jan 31, 2023, 11:36 am 3 min read

India leveled the series 1-1 in the second T20I (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

India will look to pocket the series in the third and final T20I on February 1. The hosts claimed a narrow win in the second T20I to level the series 1-1. Suryakumar Yadav (26*) held one end to chase down the 100-run target. As for NZ, they can't afford to come up short as was visible in the last match. Here is the preview.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host this affair. Spinners are more likely to dictate the show than pacers. The venue boasts an average first innings score of 152. Sides batting first have won five of nine matches played here. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (7:00 PM IST) and live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app (paid subscription).

India eye series win in Ahmedabad

Openers Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill need to fire all cylinders. 360-degree batter, Suryakumar Yadav, remains a must-see with the willow. Bowling-wise, spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav can be banked to do the needful. In the Kiwi tent, Devon Conway and Glenn Phillips carry the scoring reins. Ish Sodhi and Michael Bracewell can be a handful on the bowling front.

Here's the head-to-head record

India own a 13-10 win-loss record against NZ in T20I cricket (tied: 1). The Men in Blue routed the Kiwis 1-0 in 2022. New Zealand last won a bilateral T20I series versus India in 2019.

A look at the Probable XI of both sides

India (Probable XI): Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh. New Zealand (Probable XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner.

Here are the key performers

Against NZ, SKY has scored 260 runs in seven matches at 52.00 (100s: 1, 50s: 1). Kuldeep has claimed 46 T20I wickets at 14.21. Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh has pocketed 21 wickets in the death overs, averaging 12.85. Conway has slammed 1,233 runs at an average of 47.42 (50s: 9). Phillips has amassed 1,383 runs at 32.16 (100s: 2, 50s: 8).

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Options

Fantasy XI (Options 1): Devon Conway, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Finn Allen, Mitchell Santner, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ish Sodhi, Kuldeep Yadav (vc), Arshdeep Singh. Fantasy XI (Options 2): Devon Conway (c), Suryakumar Yadav (vc), Deepak Hooda, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ish Sodhi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh.