FA Cup 5th round draw: All you need to know

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jan 31, 2023, 10:56 am 2 min read

MUFC will face WHU in FA Cup round 5 (Source: Twitter/@ManUtd)

Manchester City will travel to face Championship side Bristol City in the 5th round of the FA Cup 2022-23. Manchester United, who are alive in every domestic competition this season, will host West Ham United, who overcame Derby County 2-0 in their 4th-round clash on Monday. Southampton, Brighton, Spurs, Leeds, and Leicester City are the other Premier League clubs alive in the competition.

FA Cup draw!

Southampton vs Luton Town or Grimsby Town Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers or Birmingham City Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion Wrexham or Sheffield United vs Tottenham Hotspur Fulham or Sunderland vs Leeds United Bristol City vs Manchester City Manchester United vs West Ham United Ipswich Town or Burnley vs Sheffield Wednesday or Fleetwood Town

Six fourth-round displays to be played

Six fourth-round displays will be played next. Birmingham host Blackburn later tonight as the other games will be played on February 8 (1:15 AM IST). Grimsby Town vs Luton Town Fleetwood vs Sheffield Wednesday Burnley vs Ipswich Town Sheffield United vs Wrexham Sunderland vs Fulham

Key performers so far

Wrexham, who face Sheffield United in a 4th-round replay, have both the top scorer and top assist maker in the FA Cup 2022-23 season. Paul Mullin has smashed 7 goals in four games. Meanwhile, Sam Dalby has two goals and four assists under his belt.