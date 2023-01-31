Sports

T20I Tri-Series, India Women thrash WI Women: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jan 31, 2023

INDW overcame WIW (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

India Women beat West Indies Women by 8 wickets in the sixth match of the T20I Tri-Series at Buffalo Park, East London. WI Women managed 94/6 in 20 overs as Deepti Sharma impressed for India with figures worth 3/11. In response, India Women chased down the target in just 13.5 overs. Jemimah Rodrigues scored an unbeaten 42. Here's more.

How did the match pan out?

Indian bowlers kept WI under the wrap, picking wickets at key moments. WI batters failed to get going in a positive manner and managed a paltry 94/6. Hayley Matthews scored a crucial 34 upfront. Deepti bowled two maidens in her four-over spell. Pooja Vastrakar managed 2/19. With the bat, Rodrigues scored 42 as Harmanpreet Kaur remained unbeaten on 32. Matthews claimed 1/7.

Key numbers for Deepti and Vastrakar

Playing her 86th match, Deepti has raced to 95 scalps at an average of 19.30. Versus WI, she has managed 14 wickets from 7 games. Vastrakar has reached the figure of 28 scalps from 42 games at 22.39. Rajeshwari Gayakwad claimed figures worth 1/9. She now has 57 scalps at 18.17. Vastrakar surpassed Jhulan Goswami's tally of 56 scalps.

A look at the batting stats

Rodrigues struck a 39-ball 42* for India upfront. She managed to hit five fours in her knock. Rodrigues has now raced to 1,564 runs at 30.07. Harmanpreet is now the 5th batter in women's 20-over format in international cricket to score 2,900-plus runs. She now has 2,919 runs at 28.33. Harman slammed 32* from 24 balls, slamming four fours.