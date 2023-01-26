Sports

Ranji Trophy: Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja registers seven-wicket haul

Ranji Trophy: Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja registers seven-wicket haul

Written by Parth Dhall Jan 26, 2023, 08:49 pm 2 min read

Jadeja took seven wickets for just 53 runs in 17.1 overs

Star Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja registered a seven-wicket haul in the ongoing Ranji Trophy on Thursday. The left-arm spinner decimated Tamil Nadu's batting attack while leading Saurashtra in his comeback match. Jadeja was included in Saurashtra's line-up after he recovered from his knee injury. He brought Jadeja back in the hunt after Saurashtra conceded a 132-run lead. Here are the key stats.

A look at the match's summary

Tamil Nadu racked up 324/10 after electing to bat first at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Jadeja managed just one wicket in that innings. In reply, Saurashtra were bundled out for 192, with Jadeja scoring 15. He scripted Saurashtra's comeback in the second innings, dismissing seven TN batters. Dharmendrasinh Jadeja scalped the rest of the three wickets. Saurashtra (4/1) require need 262 runs to win.

Jadeja takes seven wickets for 53 runs

Jadeja took seven wickets for just 53 runs in 17.1 overs during the first innings. He bowled three maiden overs and recorded an economy rate of 3.10. As stated, DA Jadeja took three other wickets. Saurashtra used just three bowlers, including Yuvrajsinh Dodiya.

Jadeja shares the achievement on Twitter

Jadeja races to 460 FC wickets

Jadeja's bowling numbers aren't ordinary. He has scalped 460 wickets from 115 matches in First-Class cricket. The tally includes 29 five-wicket hauls and seven 10-wicket hauls in a match. 7/31 read his best figures in the format. He, hence, belongs to the elite list of Indian all-rounders with over 6,500 runs and 450 wickets in FC cricket.

Jadeja's batting stats (before TN match)

Although Jadeja is seen as a bowling all-rounder, his batting record in red-ball cricket is incredible. He currently owns 6,579 runs in 114 matches at 46.65. The tally includes 12 tons and 43 half-centuries. Notably, he is the only Indian to date to have smashed three triple-centuries in First-Class cricket. All of his three triple-tons have been recorded in Ranji Trophy.

Jadeja returns after injury lay-off

The ongoing match marked Jadeja's return to action after over four months. Jadeja has been named in India's squad for the Test series versus Australia in February-March. He last featured in the T20 Asia Cup 2022 in August-September. He got ruled out midway through the tournament and subsequently underwent surgery in his right knee. Jadeja's inclusion in India's Test squad was subject to fitness.