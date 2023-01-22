Sports

Jaydev Unadkat completes 100th First-Class match: Key stats

Saurashtra skipper Jaydev Unadkat completed 100 First-Class games in the Ranji Trophy clash versus Andhra. The veteran pacer returned with three wickets in the contest, albeit in a losing cause. Saurashtra had a hard time in the contest as Andhra recorded a 150-run win. Meanwhile, Unadkat returned with figures of 1/36 and 2/17 in the contest. Here we look at the pacer's FC stats.

A mixed outing for Unadkat

Andhra posted 415 after opting to bat first at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot. Unadkat could only return with one wicket in the innings. Meanwhile, the 31-year-old was lethal in the second innings as he took two wickets in just nine overs. His efforts, however, went in vain as Saurashtra suffered their first defeat in the season.

An interesting story from Unadkat's debut

On the eve of the game, Unadkat shared an intriguing story from his FC debut. He had injured his finger a day before the match. "I did play with a bleeding finger-nail, and gosh, that feeling was surreal. I can proudly say that I played 99 games with the same approach and passion that I had when I played the 1st match," he stated.

A look at his FC stats

Unadkat has been a force to reckon with in First-Class cricket. The veteran fast bowler now owns 373 wickets in 100 games at 22.61. The tally includes 21 fifers and five 10-wicket hauls. His tally of 67 scalps in the 2019-20 Ranji Trophy is only second to Bihar's Ashutosh Aman (68) in a season. He guided Saurashtra to the glory that season.

Unadkat bags a memorable hat-trick

Unadkat recorded a memorable hat-trick in his maiden assignment in the ongoing Ranji Trophy against Delhi. He first dismissed Dhruv Shorey for a duck on just the third ball of the contest. Vaibhav Rawal and skipper Yash Dhull were his victims on the next two balls. This was Unadkat's maiden Ranji Trophy hat-trick. It was also the first-ever first-over hat-trick in the First-Class competition.

Comeback to the Test side

Unadkat, who made his Test debut in December 2010, had to wait over 12 years to get his second cap. He marked his much-awaited comeback in the second Test versus Bangladesh last month. The veteran now owns the record for the lengthiest gap between two Tests by an Indian cricketer. Unadkat took three wickets in the contest as India won by three wickets.

Unadkat included in the Border-Gavaskar series

Unadkat has also been included in India's squad for the first two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar series against Australia. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced Team India's squad earlier this month.