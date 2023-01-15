Sports

Mykhailo Mudryk set to complete Chelsea move: Decoding his stats

Mykhailo Mudryk has scored seven goals in Ukrainian Premier League 2022-23 (Source: Twitter/@ChampionsLeague)

Chelsea have agreed to a deal worth £88.5m for Shakhtar Donetsk's winger Mykhailo Mudryk in the ongoing transfer window. contract. Arsenal were in the race till Friday before Chelsea hijacked the deal. As per Sky Sports, Chelsea will be paying €70m (£62m) upfront and €30m (£26.5m) in add-ons, which include winning the Champions League, Premier League, and other individual performance-based conditions.

Why does this story matter?

Chelsea have lacked the firepower in the ongoing PL season, scoring only 21 goals across 18 matches.

They recently suffered a blow, with Atletico Madrid's on-loan forward Joao Felix being sent off on his PL debut against Fulham.

Mudryk's addition could turn their fortunes. Although he prefers playing on the left as an inverted winger, he can ace his job on the right too.

Mudryk's performance in the 2022-23 season

Playing for Shakhtar Donetsk, Mudryk scored seven goals across 12 appearances in the Ukrainian Premier League. The tally also includes two penalties. Notably, he also recorded six assists. In the Champions League, Mudryk registered three goals and two assists. Shakhtar Donetsk eventually wound up third behind Real Madrid and RB Leipzig in Group F, thereby getting transferred to the UEFA Europa League.

Mudryk's incredible numbers for Shakhtar Donetsk in UCL 2022-23

Mudryk put the world to notice with distinguishable numbers in the UEFA Champions League 2022-23. As per Sky Sports, his tally of three goals was the most by a Shakhtar Donetsk player. He also set up two goals to top their assists column. Notably, he completed the most dribbles (10) and touches in the opposition box (18). He also created the second-most chances (5).

Mudryk has had two stints on loan in his career

Mudryk was on loan to Arsenal Kyiv for the 2018-19 season. He made 10 appearances in all competitions. He then joined Desna Chernihiv on loan for the 2020-21 season. He ended up making 11 appearances across competitions.

A look at his achievements

Mudryk won the Ukrainian Premier League in the 2019-20 season, besides lifting the Ukrainian Super Cup 2021. Notably, he was adjudged Shakhtar Donetsk Player of the Year in 2021. Overall, he managed 12 goals across 44 games for Shakhtar.

Mudryk likely to be present for the Chelsea-Crystal Palace fixture

Mudryk, one of Europe's hot prospects at the moment, has traveled to the UK for his medical in London on Sunday. He is expected to watch Chelsea play against Crystal Palace in Sunday's fixture at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea are currently placed 10th in the PL 2022-23 standings (W7 D4 L7). The Blues lately suffered a 1-2 defeat to Fulham.

All official contracts are to be completed on Sunday

The 22-year-old player has been handed a seven-and-a-half-year deal. As per Fabrizio Romano, the contract offered will be valid until June 2030 as it helps the club with Financial Fair Play and amortization. Mudryk has signed his pre-contract and the official contract will be completed on Sunday. Chelsea are keen on getting all official contracts signed in the next few hours