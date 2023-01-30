Sports

England lose 5th successive ODI match: Key stats

England lose 5th successive ODI match: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jan 30, 2023, 01:16 pm 2 min read

England have lost five successive ODI matches (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

England have lost five successive ODI matches, surrendering another series in the 50-over format. Versus South Africa on Sunday, England suffered a five-wicket loss, despite putting up 342/7 in 50 overs. South Africa chased down the target in 49.1 overs to take a 2-0 lead in the 3-match series. Before this, England had lost 0-3 versus Australia back in November 2022.

How did the second ODI pan out?

Bowling first, SA got early breakthroughs as Jason Roy and Dawid Malan departed within seven overs. England's middle-order came to the rescue, with fifties each from Harry Brook, Jos Buttler, and Moeen Ali. Sam Curran's cameo (28) got England to 342/7. Meanwhile, pacer Anrich Nortje (2/64) was SA's key performer. Temba Bavuma's hundred set the tempo, while David Miller and Marco Jansen delivered.

5 successive ODI losses

In November 2022, Australia tamed England 3-0 in the ODI series. Australia claimed a six-wicket win in the first ODI and then sealed 72 and 221-run wins respectively. And now, SA have sealed two successive wins, claiming a 27-run victory in the first encounter.

Key numbers for England batters

Brook scored 80 off 75 balls, a knock laced with seven fours and four sixes. He smashed his maiden half-century in ODIs. Buttler ended up scoring an unbeaten 82-ball 94 (eight fours, three sixes). While this was Buttler's 23rd ODI fifty, he also owns 10 tons in the format. Overall, he has accumulated 4,405 runs in 161 games at 40.79.

Bavuma shines for SA

Bavuma scored a 102-ball 109 for SA. The opening batter struck 14 fours and a six, helping SA boss the 343-run chase. Bavuma has compiled 875 runs in 22 matches. The right-handed batter averages 46.05 and strikes at 85.86. He has three hundreds and two fifties (HS: 113 vs Ireland).

David Miller hammers his 20th ODI fifty

Miller struck a 37-ball 58* in the second of three-match ODIs. Miller made his debut against West Indies in 2010. The star batter has since amassed 3,767 runs in 151 matches. He averages a healthy 42.32 and strikes at a phenomenal rate of 102.03. He owns five hundreds and 20 fifties (HS: 139).