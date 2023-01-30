Sports

David Miller hammers his 20th ODI fifty: Key stats

David Miller scored his fifth ODI half-century against England (Source: Twitter/@ProteasMenCSA)

South Africa's David Miller struck a 37-ball 58* in the second of three-match ODIs against England﻿ on Sunday. It was an ODI-cum-T20 knock from the southpaw as he struck two fours and three sixes. His blistering knock helped SA chase a 343-run target (347/5). Miller clocked his 20th ODI fifty as the hosts clinched the series 2-0. We decode his ODI stats.

Miller stitches two match-winning partnerships

Coming to bat at 233/4, Miller added a quick 49-run stand with Aiden Markram for the fifth wicket. The former then upped his tempo, forging a 65*-run partnership with Marco Jansen in merely 47 deliveries. Miller tonked a six off Chris Woakes to conclude the chase for South Africa.

Decoding his ODI numbers

Miller made his debut against West Indies in 2010. The star batter has since amassed 3,767 runs in 151 matches. He averages a healthy 42.32 and strikes at a phenomenal rate of 102.03. He owns five hundreds and 20 fifties (HS: 139). At home, Miller has compiled 1,791 runs at 52.67. Meanwhile, he has 1,297 and 679 runs at away and neutral venues, respectively.

Miller averages 100-plus against England

Miller loves taking on the Englishmen in 50-over cricket. He has slammed 354 runs in 12 matches, averaging a monstrous 118.00. He strikes at a terrific rate of 124.21. He has clocked five half-centuries (HS: 71*). Miller also scored 53 in the first ODI.

How did the second ODI pan out?

Bowling first, SA got early breakthroughs as Jason Roy and Dawid Malan departed within seven overs. England's middle-order came to the rescue, with fifties each from Harry Brook, Jos Buttler, and Moeen Ali. Curran's cameo (28) got England to 342/7. Meanwhile, pacer Anrich Nortje (2/64) was SA's pick of the lot. Temba Bavuma's hundred set the tempo, while Miller and Jansen got SA through.