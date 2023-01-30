Sports

La Liga 2022-23, Real Madrid held by Real Sociedad: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jan 30, 2023, 11:35 am 1 min read

Source: Twitter/@realmadriden

Real Madrid lost ground in the title race in La Liga 2022-23 after dropping two crucial points versus Real Sociedad. With a 0-0 result, Real are now five points behind leaders Barcelona, having played 18 games each. Real dominated the proceedings but were left frustrated. Goalkeeper Alex Remiro excelled for the visitors with a string of fine saves to frustrate Real. Here's more.

Match stats and points table

Real had 20 shots with 7 of them being on target. Sociedad had three shots on target from 8 attempts. Real also dominated the ball possession (62%) and had a pass accuracy of 89%. Carlo Ancelotti's men earned 10 corners. Real are placed second in La Liga 2022-23 with 42 points (W13 D3 L2). Sociedad are 3rd with 39 points from 19 games.