Germany win 2023 FIH Men's Hockey World Cup title

Written by V Shashank Jan 29, 2023, 11:34 pm 2 min read

Germany won their third Hockey World Cup honor (Source: Twitter/@TheHockeyIndia)

Germany beat Belgium in penalty shootout to win the 2023 Men's FIH Hockey World Cup at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Sunday. Germany ended a 17-year-long wait to claim their third World Cup honor, having won in 2002 and 2006. 28-year-old Niklas Wellen was adjudged Player of the Match for scoring two penalties and a penalty corner. Here's more.

How did the match pan out?

Florent Van Aubel (10') and Tanguy Cosyns (11') put Belgium on top. Germany, however, pulled one back through Niklas Wellen (29') before half-time. Belgium were down to 10 men after Nicolas De Kerpel was shown a green card in the 40th minute. Germany capitalized to level the scores 2-2. Germany clinched a 48th-minute lead, but Tom Boon (59') leveled the scenes at full-time.

How did the shootout pan out?

Van Aubel started for Belgium and converted on the first attempt. Wellen scored Germany's opener. Hannes Muller helped Germany take a 2-1 lead. Belgium equalized after a missed attempt, but Thies Prinz's dragged shot got the Germans 3-2 up. Wellen added Germany's fourth, while Prinz scored in the sudden death to clinch a 5-4 win for the former champions.

Germany are now three-time World Cup champions

Germany are only behind Pakistan, who have won the tournament four times (1971, 1978, 1982, and 1994). Germany have the joint second-most titles alongside the Netherlands and Australia. Belgium would have become the fourth team to defend their title after Pakistan (1978 and 1982), Germany (2002 and 2006), and Australia (2010 and 2014). Meanwhile, Netherlands finished third, beating Australia 3-1 in the third-place playoff.

India hosted the Hockey WC for the fourth time

India hosted the Hockey World Cup for the fourth time after 1982 (Mumbai), 2010 (Delhi), and 2018 (Odisha). It is the most time a nation has hosted the tournament. Notably, India became the first nation to be hosting the tournament twice in a row.

India's performance in 2023 Hockey World Cup

Team India's campaign in the Hockey World Cup ended with a 5-2 win over South Africa on Saturday (January 28). India finished at the joint-ninth place in the team standings alongside Argentina. This is the worst-ever finish by a host nation in a men's Hockey World Cup. India couldn't reach the quarter-finals, having lost in the crossovers against New Zealand.