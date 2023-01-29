Sports

Temba Bavuma clobbers his third ODI hundred: Key stats

South African skipper Temba Bavuma scored a 102-ball 109 in the second of three-match ODIs against England on Sunday. The opening batter struck 14 fours and a six, helping SA truncate the 343-run chase. England's Sam Curran eventually got him out in the 28th over. Bavuma clocked his third ODI ton, piloting SA to 174/2 at Mangaung Oval. We decode his ODI stats.

Bavuma, Van der Dussen keep England at bay

Bavuma fetched a stellar 77-run stand with fellow opener Quinton de Kock (31). The latter departed right after the Powerplay. The Protea skipper then added 97 runs alongside Rassie van der Dussen for the second wicket. Bavuma fetched a four off Adil Rashid to bring up his hundred. The 32-year-old, however, threw his wicket while failing to connect a ramp shot off Curran.

Maiden ODI ton against England

Bavuma has loved taking on England in 50-over cricket. He has smacked 293 runs in five matches while averaging a whopping 58.60. He has struck at a terrific rate as well (100.00). His scores read 98, 21, 29, 36, and 109. Meanwhile, Bavuma last scored a hundred against India in January 2022 (110 off 143 deliveries).

Decoding his ODI numbers

Bavuma made his ODI debut for South Africa against Ireland in 2016. He has since compiled 875 runs in 22 matches. The right-handed batter averages 46.05 and strikes at 85.86. He has three hundreds and two fifties (HS: 113 vs Ireland). Notably, Bavuma has aggregated 816 runs at home, averaging 48.00. He owns merely 59 runs across five matches at away venues.

How has the match panned out?

Bowling first, SA got early breakthroughs as Jason Roy and Dawid Malan departed within seven overs. England's middle-order came to the rescue, with fifties each from Harry Brook, Jos Buttler, and Moeen Ali. Curran's cameo (28) got England to 342/7. Meanwhile, pacer Anrich Nortje (2/64) was SA's pick of the lot. Despite being five wickets down, SA are in control of the chase.