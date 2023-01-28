Sports

IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Jan 28, 2023, 02:03 pm 3 min read

NZ won the opener by 21 runs (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

New Zealand would look to seal the deal as they take on India in the second T20I of the three-match series. Having clinched the series opener by 21 runs, the Kiwis would be high on confidence. On the other hand, India have many areas to work on as they eye a series-leveling win. Here is the preview of the second T20I.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow will host the duel on Sunday (January 29). Eight T20Is have been played at the venue, with the average first-innings score being 157. Sides batting first have won five times here. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (7:00 PM IST) and live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app (paid subscription).

Here is the head-to-head record

India and New Zealand are neck-to-neck in terms of head-to-head record. The two sides have clashed in 23 T20Is, with India winning 12 of them. NZ have won 10, while one resulted in a tie. The Men in Blue routed the Kiwis 1-0 in their last bilateral T20I assignment, in 2022. NZ last won a bilateral T20I series versus India in 2019.

India eye a comeback

Indian pacers Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, and Hardik Pandya bowled expensive spells and the same helped the Kiwis post 176/6. The hosts even suffered a top-order collapse while chasing. Washington Sundar's all-round performance was a big positive for the hosts. Daryl Mitchell's fiery fifty down the order helped NZ post a strong score. NZ spinners Mitchell Santner and Michael Bracewell delivered remarkable spells.

A look at the Probable XI of both sides

India (Probable XI): Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (captain), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh. New Zealand (Probable XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wicket-keeper), Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner (captain), Michael Bracewell, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner.

Here are the key performers

Suryakumar, who scored 47 in the opener, has been sensational in T20Is, having mustered 1,625 runs at a strike rate of 178.7. Sundar recorded 2/22 (four overs) in the series opener alongside scoring a 28-ball 50. Daryl Mitchell smashed an unbeaten 30-ball 59 in the opener. Among batters with at least 1,000 T20I runs, Conway has the second-best batting average (48.88).

Dream11 Fantasy cricket options

Fantasy XI (Option 1): Devon Conway (C), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner. Fantasy XI (Option 2): Devon Conway, Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (VC), Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson.