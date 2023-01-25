Sports

SA20: Aaron Phangiso suspended from bowling due to illegal action

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Jan 25, 2023

Phangiso owns 10 wickets in the ongoing season (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

In a major blow to Joburg Super Kings, Aaron Phangiso has been suspended from bowling in the ongoing SA20 due to an illegal bowling action. The Independent Bowling Action Panel, on Tuesday, confirmed that the left-arm spinner's action didn't adhere to the rules instructed by the International Cricket Council (ICC). Notably, Phangiso has been in sublime form this season. Here are further details.

Phangiso reprimanded by the Action Panel

The match officials reported Phangiso's action during Super Giant's clash against Pretoria Capitals on January 17. Subsequently, a three-member panel was asked to judge the matter. Match referee representative Gerrie Pienaar, former South Africa seamer Vernon Philander, and CSA's High-Performance Manager Vincent Barnes submitted their final report on Monday. A day later, the 39-year-old was officially suspended.

Super Kings request officials to recheck Phangiso's action

Meanwhile, Joburg Super Kings have requested the officials to test the spinner's action under laboratory conditions at an ICC Accredited Centre. In case, the ICC testing adjudges Phangiso's action legal, he'll be allowed to continue bowling. The franchise said the same in an official statement.

Phangiso's action comes under the scanner for the second time

Notably, this is the second instance of Phangiso's action coming under the scanner. The first was during Lions' clash against the Warriors in the semi-finals of the Momentum One-Day Cup in 2016. The left-arm spinner had to remodel his action to get the clearance to continue bowling at the professional level. He would now again be required to do the same.

Sensational run in the ongoing season

Phangiso's ban is indeed a massive setback for the Super Kings as the left-spinner has been on a roll in the ongoing season. With 10 wickets in six games at 14.10, he is currently his side's second-leading wicket-taker in the competition. The tally includes two four-wicket hauls. Moreover, the veteran bowler has been conceding runs at a paltry rate of 7.05.

A look at his T20 career

Phangiso has so far scalped 180 wickets in 189 T20 appearances at 22.28. His career economy rate of 6.63 is nothing but sensational. Phangiso owns three four-fers in the format. At the T20I level, he has scalped 20 wickets in 16 matches at an economy rate of 7.77. He has also played 21 ODIs for South Africa, returning with 26 wickets.

Super Kings experiencing a mixed season

With four wins in seven games, the Super Kings are currently fourth in the points table. After starting their campaign with a win, they suffered two successive defeats. However, they regained momentum with three wins in their last four outings. The side has three league-stage games left in the competition and has a strong chance to make a place in the semi-finals.