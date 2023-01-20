Sports

Cheteshwar Pujara completes 12,000 First-Class runs in India: Stats

Pujara is also the top runs scorer for Saurashtra in FC matches (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara has completed 12,000 First-Class runs in India. Pujara attained the milestone on Friday when playing for Saurashtra in the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 season. Pujara scored a fine 91 in Saurashtra's second innings but it wasn't enough as Andhra claimed a 150-run victory in Elite Group B. Pujara will hope to help Saurashtra against Tamil Nadu next. We decode his stats.

Over 18,500 runs in FC cricket

Playing his 241st FC game, Pujara has raced to 18,518 runs at 52.01. His 91 versus Andhra saw him get to 74 FC fifties. Meanwhile, the senior batter also has 56 tons with the best score of 352. Pujara is also the top runs scorer for Saurashtra in FC matches. He has amassed 6,507 runs at 64.42 (100s 21, 50s 22).

Pujara's numbers for India

Playing for India in the longest format, Pujara has scored 7,014 runs at 44.39. He has 19 hundreds and 34 fifties. At home, Pujara has piled up 3,699 runs at 54.39. His tally includes 10 tons and 19 fifties.

Saurashtra fall short versus Andhra

Ashwin Hebbar's 109 saw Andhra post a significant 415/10 in the first innings. In response, Saurashtra folded for 237. Pujara managed a paltry score of 5 as Sheldon Jackson stood out with 64. Andhra managed 164/7d in the second innings before bowling out Saurashtra for 192. Lalith Mohan was the star performer for Andhra, claiming 11 scalps across the two innings.