Sports

IND vs SL, 3rd ODI: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

IND vs SL, 3rd ODI: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Written by V Shashank Jan 14, 2023, 12:14 pm 3 min read

India have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

With the series in the kitty, India will look to make a few changes in the third and final ODI against Sri Lanka on January 15 (Sunday). KL Rahul came up with a calculated 64* as India won by four wickets at Eden Gardens. As for SL, they will look to conclude the series on a high. Here's the match preview.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The third ODI will be played at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. The venue has hosted only one ODI, with India bundling out West Indies on 104 and winning by nine wickets back in 2018. Both pacers and spinners can be influential here. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (1:30 PM IST) and live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app (paid subscription).

Here's the head-to-head record

India boast a 95-57 win-loss record against Sri Lanka in ODIs. (Tied: 1, NR: 11). On Indian soil, the two Asian nations previously met way back in 2017. The Men in Blue had clinched that series by a 2-1 margin.

India eye another comprehensive win

Batting-wise, SL's hopes rest with skipper Dasun Shanaka, who scored a ton in Guwahati. Wicket-keeper batter Kusal Mendis can be a big plus. As for India, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli can be menacing at the top. KL Rahul has been a solid campaigner at number five. One could see left-armer Arshdeep Singh replacing Mohammed Shami, while Suryakumar Yadav coming in for Shreyas Iyer.

Here are the key performers (ODIs)

Pacer Mohammed Siraj has picked 19 scalps in the powerplay, averaging 16.52. He also took a three-fer in Kolkata. Against SL, Virat Kohli has scored 2,337 runs at 59.92 (100s: 9, 50s: 11). Shubman Gill's last five ODI scores were 21, 70, 13, 45*, and 50. Dasun Shanaka slammed 108* in the first ODI. He also scored 45 and 56* in the concluded T20Is.

A look at the Probable XI of both sides

India (Probable XI): Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer/Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami/Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Mohammed Siraj. Sri Lanka (Probable XI): Nuwanidu Fernando, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (wicket-keeper), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha.

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Options

Fantasy XI (Option 1): KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Dasun Shanaka, Charith Asalanka, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj (vice-captain), Umran Malik, Kuldeep Yadav, Kasun Rajitha, Chamika Karunaratne. Fantasy XI (Option 2): Kusal Mendis, Virat Kohli, Dasun Shanaka, Shubman Gill, Charith Asalanka, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, Kuldeep Yadav, Kasun Rajitha, Chamika Karunaratne.