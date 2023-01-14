Sports

NZ seal their first ODI series win in Pakistan: Stats

Conway slammed a fifty for NZ (Photo credit: Twitter/@BlackCaps)

New Zealand claimed their first ODI series win on Pakistan soil after sealing the 3rd encounter by two wickets on Friday. Pakistan rode on a century from Fakhar Zaman to post 280/9 in 50 overs. Mohammad Rizwan slammed a fiery 77. In response, fifties from Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, and Glenn Phillips helped the Kiwis win. NZ won the 3-match series 2-1.

Rizwan slams a clutch fifty

Rizwan came out to bat with the score reading 21/2 within seven overs. He then added a 150-plus run stand with Fakhar to put the hosts back in charge. In the process, the wicket-keeper batter scored a 74-ball 77 (4s: 6). Rizwan, however, was clean bowled on Ish Sodhi's googly. It was his eighth half-century in ODIs. He now has 1,247 runs at 32.81.

Fakhar lights up Karachi!

Fakhar, who scored a fifty in the first ODI, clocked his eighth ton in the format in the series decider. It was a calculated knock on his behalf as he compiled a 122-ball 101. The southpaw fetched 10 fours and a six before being run out at the bowler's end. Fakhar has now raced to 2,785 runs across 65 matches, averaging 45.65.

Agha misses out on a well-deserving fifty

Number eight batter Agha scored a crisp 43-ball 45, a knock laced with four boundaries and a maximum. His knock piloted the hosts to 270. Southee eventually pulled the breaks on his inning. He now has 184 runs at 61.33.

How did the match pan out?

Pakistan were off to a poor start, being reduced to 21/2. Thereafter, a century-plus stand between Fakhar and Rizwan resurrected the innings. However, Pakistan couldn't maximize and lost regular wickets to manage 280/9. Tim Southee picked three scalps. New Zealand approached the chase well and three half-centurions contributed immensely to help the side win. Salman bowled well, claiming 2/42.

Fifties for Conway, Williamson, and Phillips

After hammering a century in the previous ODI, Conway hit a 65-ball 52. He now has 3 half-centuries, racing to 578 runs at 44.66. Williamson did well, scoring an useful 68-ball 53. He has raced to 6,554 runs at 47.83. He now has 42 ODI fifties. Phillips smashed his maiden fifty in ODI cricket. He hit 63* from 42 balls.