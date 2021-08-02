Cheteshwar Pujara vs Rahul Dravid: Statistical comparison (after 86 Tests)

Rahul Dravid served Indian cricket for over a decade with his esoteric elegance. The former Indian batsman had a knack for decimating the opposition with his unsullied technique. He emerged as the shield that always guarded the Indian batting line-up. After his retirement, Cheteshwar Pujara has tried to fill the void. Here are the Test stats of Pujara and Dravid (after 86 Tests).

Pujara

A look at the international career of Pujara

Having made his international debut in 2010, Pujara has racked up 6,267 runs from 86 Tests at an average of 46.08. So far, he has slammed 18 tons and 29 fifties in the format. He also has three double-tons in Test cricket. Pujara also has a terrific record in domestic cricket. He has tallied 16,311 First-class runs at an average of 51.94.

Dravid

Dravid is the fourth-highest run-scorer in Test cricket

In an illustrious career, Dravid amassed 13,288 Test runs, still the fourth-highest after Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting and Jacques Kallis. The former skipper played as many as 94 consecutive Tests since his debut in 1996. After his first 86 Tests, Dravid aggregated 7,363 runs at a phenomenal average of 57.52. He had 1,096 runs more than Pujara (6,267) at the same stage.

Away

India's most dependable batsman overseas

During his era, Dravid turned out to be India's most dependable batsman away from home. After 86 Tests, he amassed 4,353 runs from 47 Tests at an astronomical average of 64.01, overseas. The incredible tally includes 12 Test hundreds. On the other hand, Pujara needs to improve his numbers in foreign conditions. He averages 37.71 in these Tests (40), having scored 2,640 runs.

Contribution

The duo has contributed in India's Test victories

Till now, Pujara has scored 3,966 runs in 50 Tests won by India at a formidable average of 53.59 (12 hundreds). From 1996 to 2004, Dravid played a key role in India's Test victories. Although India registered less Test wins due to dominance of other oppositions, Dravid averaged 76.60 in winning cause. He scored 2,681 runs in these matches (27).

England

Dravid averaged over 75 in England

India will need Pujara's services more than ever in the upcoming five-Test series against England. He himself would want to fare better in the nation. Over the years, Pujara has scored only 523 runs at 27.52 with only one ton in England. His predecessor Dravid loved playing against England away from home. Dravid averaged 87.66 in the UK with 789 runs under his belt.

4th innings

Who has contributed more while chasing?

Match-winning ability is something that separates Dravid and Pujara. The former skipper was a prized possession for India while chasing in Test cricket. Dravid scored 944 runs at 52.44 in the fourth innings (1 hundred, 7 fifties). On the other hand, Pujara has scored 620 runs at an average of 29.52 in the final innings (4 half-centuries).

Season

Pujara tallied 1,316 runs in the 2016/17 season

Dravid had his best run in the 2003/04 season. He racked up 1,241 runs from nine Tests at an astonishing average of 95.46. He registered his career-best Test score in that season, a resounding 270 against Pakistan. Meanwhile, Pujara excelled in the 2016/17 season. He smashed 1,316 runs from 13 Tests at 62.66. Pujara also slammed a double-century against Australia (202) during the season.