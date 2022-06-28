Sports

ICC Women's T20I Rankings: Mandhana climbs to fourth spot (batters)

Written by V Shashank Jun 28, 2022, 08:20 pm 3 min read

Smriti Mandhana completed 2,000 T20I runs in the Sri Lanka series (Source: Twitter/@BCCIwomen)

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has released the latest Women's T20I Rankings post the three-match T20Is involving India and Sri Lanka. India opener Smriti Mandhana has climbed to the fourth spot in the Batting Rankings. Meanwhile, Sri Lankan skipper Chamari Athapaththu has risen to the seventh spot. Spinner Radha Yadav has jumped seven positions to the 13th spot in Bowling Rankings. Here's more.

Batters Athapaththu, Mandhana climb up Women's T20I Batting Rankings

Athapaththu moved to the seventh spot in Batting Rankings. The southpaw enjoyed a sublime run in the concluded fixtures. She slammed 139 runs at 69.50. Her scores in the series read 16(19), 43(41), and 80*(48). Mandhana fetched 62 runs in the series but rose to the fourth spot. Meanwhile, Shafali Verma dropped two places to be seated fifth. She managed 53 runs at 17.67.

Batters Mooney stays put at the top of Batting Rankings

Australia's Beth Mooney (724) sits at the top of the heap. She is followed by fellow countrywoman Meg Lanning (714). New Zealand's Sophie Devine (694) ranks third after having gained a spot. Mandhana (681), Shafali Verma (679), Alyssa Healy (666), and Athapaththu (664) trail in order. Suzie Bates (652) has dropped to eighth. She is followed by Stafanie Taylor (618) and Natalie Sciver (617).

Information Yadav, Vastrakar make massive strides in Bowling Rankings

Radha Yadav clipped four scalps versus SL while averaging a phenomenal 19.50. The slow left arm orthodox rose by seven spots to be ranked 13th. Pooja Vastrakar garnered two scalps in the series. However, she has risen meteorically by 32 places to be seated 32nd.

Information Ranaweera, Ranasinghe shine versus India in T20Is

Inoka Ranaweera finished as the highest wicket-taker in the three-match SL-IND series (6). The spinner averaged 13.17 and gained 16 spots to be seated 47th. Meanwhile, Oshadi Ranasinghe bagged five wickets. The medium-pacer has garnered 11 positions to occupy the 26th spot.

Bowlers ICC Women's T20I Bowling Rankings: Ecclestone stays unmoved atop

Among bowlers, English spinner Sophie Ecclestone (761) lead the standings. Sarah Glenn (722), Shabnim Ismail (711), Anam Amin (701), and Deepti Sharma (683) follow suit in the top five positions. Meanwhile, Pakistan's Nida Dar has moved up by a spot to be ranked 10th. She snared two wickets versus SL in the three-match series earlier this month, averaging a prolific 19.00.

All-rounder Athapaththu, Vastrakar make noticeable jumps in All-Rounder Rankings

Among all-rounders, Athapaththu has jumped by two spots to seventh. Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has jumped five places to be joint-23rd. She scored 92 runs against SL and was the Player of the Series. She also picked a wicket. Pooja Vastrakar rose by 16 spots to move to 35th. Kavisha Dilhari gained a whopping 38 spots to be positioned 47th.