Dawid Malan hits his 3rd ODI century: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Feb 01, 2023, 08:39 pm 1 min read

England batter Dawid Malan slammed a superb 118-run knock (Source: Twitter/@dmalan29)

England batter Dawid Malan slammed a superb 118-run knock against South Africa in the third and final ODI in Kimberley. Malan, who opened the innings, saw England lose three quick scalps. He found able support from Jos Buttler and the two added a supreme 232-run stand for the 4th wicket. Malan has now registered his 3rd ODI ton. We decode the stats.

3rd ODI century for Malan

Playing his 15th ODI, Malan has now raced to 644 ODI runs at 53.66. He has three tons and three fifties with the best score of 134. Versus SA, Malan slammed his maiden ODI century. He also has a fifty against the Proteas.

How did England's innings pan out?

England started poorly as Lungi Ngidi claimed three quick scalps to reduce the visitors to 14/3. Malan and Buttler then added a magnificent double-century stand to deflate the hosts. Malan was dismissed by Sisanda Magala before Buttler and Moeen Ali helped England get past 300. England have managed a competitive 346/7 in 50 overs. Ngidi finished with 4 scalps.