Gill becomes seventh Indian to slam a century in T20Is

Written by V Shashank Feb 01, 2023, 08:26 pm 3 min read

Shubman Gill slammed his maiden T20I ton (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Indian ace Shubman Gill scored his maiden T20I century (126*) in the third and final match against New Zealand. Gill, who was dropped on the last ball of the powerplay, made the most of the opportunity as India raced past 200. Notably, he is now the seventh Indian batter with a T20I hundred to his name. We decode his stats in T20I cricket.

Gill joins an elite list

As stated, Gill is the seventh Indian to slam a T20I hundred. He joins Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Deepak Hooda, Virat Kohli, and Suresh Raina. Notably, Rohit owns the most hundreds in the format (4).

Records broken by Gill

As per Cricbuzz, Gill now owns the highest individual score for India in T20Is. He surpassed Kohli (122* vs Afghanistan) and Rohit (118 vs Sri Lanka). He is only the fifth Indian batter with a hundred in all three formats for India. He joins Raina, Rohit, Rahul, and Kohli. Gill (23y 146d) has become the youngest Indian to score a T20I century.

Gill stitches three match-defining partnerships

Gill and Rahul Tripathi added 80 runs to rally India to 87/2. Gill was then joined by Suryakumar, who stitched a quick 38-run partnership. The Punjab batter then forged a mammoth 103-run stand with Hardik Pandya off merely 40 deliveries. The pair dealt in fours and sixes as India got past 200 with ease.

A look at Gill's T20I numbers

Gill slammed 12 fours and seven sixes to score a record-breaking 63-ball 126*. He has now raced to 202 runs in six innings, averaging a stellar 40.40 (SR: 165.57). His scores in the format read 7, 5, 46, 7, 11, and 126*. Gill debuted in the format earlier this year in the T20I series at home against Sri Lanka.

How has the match panned out?

Opting to bat, India lost Ishan Kishan (1) in the second over. Gill and Tripathi scored in tandem as India raced past 80 in no time. Gill remained unbeaten while SKY and Pandya chimed in with vital cameos to pilot India to 234/4. In return, India have reduced the Kiwis to 22/5 in five overs, with Pandya and Arshdeep Singh claiming two scalps each.

Gill has been a class act of late

Gill took the Kiwis by storm in the recently concluded three-match ODIs against New Zealand. He amassed 360 runs while averaging a monstrous 180 (SR: 128.57). His scores read 208, 40*, and 112. He equaled Babar Azam's feat of scoring the most runs in a three-match bilateral ODI series. Gill (23y 132d) became the youngest player to score a double-hundred in men's ODIs.