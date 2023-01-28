Sports

Sky Sports signs eight-year deal with ICC: Details here

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Jan 28, 2023, 01:36 pm 2 min read

The deal will run till the end of 2031 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Sky Sports has struck an eight-year deal struck with the International Cricket Council (ICC) for an undisclosed sum. Hence, it will broadcast all World Cups in the United Kingdom and Ireland from 2024 to 2031. The same was confirmed on Friday (January 27). Notably, this is the first instance of the two organizations sharing a direct contractual relationship. Here are further details.

Why does this story matter?

Sky Sports is one of the leading groups of sports channels operated by the parent company Sky Group.

The ICC decided to directly engage with SKY as there was no bidding process involved for media rights in the UK market.

The partnership will see Sky and its streaming service, NOW, broadcast all ICC events (both men's and women's) during the tenure.

SKY Sports are also associated with ECB

SKY Sports also has a long-term broadcast deal with the England and Wales Cricket Board to show cricket events within the UK. As per ESPNcricinfo, the ICC factored in the ECB-SKY relationship and decided to lock in a direct deal with SKY. ICC believes this would simplify things from a production and marketing perspective. Beginning in 2024, the partnership will run till 2031 end.

Events coming under the deal

SKY will broadcast a total of 28 international events, including the ODI and T20 World Cups in this period. The deal includes broadcasting the ICC World Test Championship final every two years and Under-19 tournaments. The 2025 WTC final, the 2026 Women's T20 WC, and the 2030 Men's T20 WC are the three confirmed events to take place in the UK in this period.

What did the ICC chief executive say?

Geoff Allardice, the chief executive of the ICC, is confident that the partnership will be fruitful. "I am confident this partnership can support our long-term ambition to attract more players and more fans to the game," Allardice said in an official statement.

Disney Star have the rights in the Indian market

In the Indian market, Disney Star holds broadcasting rights for all ICC events between 2024 and 2027. The massive deal was signed last August as the broadcasting giants won both the TV and digital rights. Although the apex cricket body did not reveal Disney Star's bid worth, as per ESPNcricinfo, it was higher than $1.44 billion.