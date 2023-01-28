Sports

La Liga 2022-23, Almeria thrash Espanyol 3-1: Key stats

Almeria struck twice in the second half (Source: Twitter/@LaLigaEN)

Hosts Almeria thrashed Espanyol 3-1 in a riveting La Liga 2022-23 fixture. Almeria bossed the possessions, with striker Luis Suarez putting his side on top in the 21st minute. Second-half strikes from Leo Baptistao and Francisco Portillo sealed the game for the Rojiblancos. Espanyol, who had a penalty overturned by VAR, could only pull one back in the added time through Joselu. Here's more.

A look at the key performers

Joselu extended his rich form to score his 11th goal in 19 matches in La Liga 2022-23. He now has 12 goals in the ongoing season, including one in Copa del Rey. Suarez, who is on loan to Almeria, scored his maiden goal in La Liga 2022-23 and his fourth of the season. Baptistao now has three goals in La Liga this season.

Almeria keep the streak intact

Almeria have not lost any of their last four games against Espanyol in La Liga (W2 D2). It's their longest unbeaten run against them at home in the competition.

Presenting the match stats

Almeria enjoyed more of the ball, clocking a 58% possession. They attempted 19 shots with seven on target. Meanwhile, Espanyol had a 42% possession, with six shots and three on target. Almeria made 422 passes with a 76% accuracy, while Espanyol managed 315 passes at an accuracy of 67%. The hosts committed 16 fouls to their rival's six.

A look at the La Liga standings

Almeria are placed 11th in La Liga standings with 22 points (W6 D4 L9). Espanyol (20) are 14th-placed (W4 D8 L7). Meanwhile, Barcelona (44) are seated on top of the pile (W14 D2 L1).